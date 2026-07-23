Here’s Why BofA Thinks Fervo Energy’s Pullback Is a Buying Opportunity

Fervo Energy (FRVO) is a technology-enabled independent power producer. Founded in 2017 and based in Houston, Texas, the company develops, builds, and operates enhanced geothermal systems (EGS) using advanced horizontal drilling techniques originally developed in the oil and gas industry to unlock carbon-free baseload power from the earth's geothermal heat.

Fervo's flagship Cape Station project in Utah, comprised of a 100 megawatt Phase I and a 400 MW Phase II expansion, anchors a 42 GW development pipeline backed by a 3 GW framework agreement with Alphabet (GOOGL) and $7.2 billion in contracted revenue through power purchase agreements. A landmark Nvidia (NVDA) partnership on the EGS-Twin digital twin platform further cements Fervo's position at the convergence of clean energy infrastructure and artificial intelligence (AI).

Fervo Stock Lags Post-IPO

FRVO stock trades near the $28 mark as of this writing, with a market capitalization of approximately $7.9 billion, well below the 52-week high of $42.65 and approaching the 52-week low of $22.50. The stock is back to trading near its May initial public offering (IPO) price of $27 despite raising total proceeds of $2.2 billion in the largest clean energy public offering in history. Shares are also down 23% over the past month.

Fervo has underperformed post-IPO peers amid investor concern over near-term capital intensity, even as operational momentum at Cape Station accelerates.

Fervo Posts Disappointing Q1 Results

On June 22, Fervo Energy reported first-quarter 2026 revenue of just $61,000, its first-ever quarterly revenue, falling significantly short of the analyst consensus estimate of approximately $489,600. Meanwhile, loss per share of $3.72 badly missed the estimated $0.09 loss. The company reported a net loss of $31.8 million, compared to a loss of $9.1 million in Q1 2025, reflecting the investment-heavy pre-commercial phase of a utility-scale infrastructure buildout rather than a mature earnings profile.

Operating loss expanded to $20.1 million from $9.9 million in the prior year, while capital expenditures reached $172.8 million in Q1 alone, primarily directed at Cape Station construction, with approximately $1.2 billion in additional capex expected through Q1 2027. The company held $280.8 million in cash and equivalents at quarter end, supplemented by $2.2 billion in gross IPO proceeds and $421.4 million in non-recourse project financing secured for Cape Station Phase I. Fervo also validated a premium geothermal resource at Blanford in Utah, with its hottest well on record at 555°F and 11,200 feet depth.

Management reaffirmed that Cape Station Phase is on track for first power in Q4 2026, with GeoBlocks 2 and 3 targeting commercial operation in Q1 2027. Cape Station Phase II's 400 MW expansion began construction in Q1 2026, with commercial operation expected in 2028.

Fervo Receives ‘Buy’ Rating From Bank of America

FRVO stock spiked on July 17 after Bank of America Global Research upgraded the geothermal energy developer to a “Buy” rating from “Neutral,” arguing that a recent pullback has created a compelling entry point for long-term investors.

BofA cited positive Sawtooth 7 drilling results as a key catalyst, noting strengthening confidence in Fervo's technical learning curve and operational execution strategy, two pillars that underpin the company's ambitious Cape Station buildout and broader development pipeline. The investment bank maintained its fundamental outlook on the company without altering to its probability-weighted valuation model, suggesting the upgrade was driven by price action rather than any deterioration in underlying business prospects.

BofA noted that the current share price offers compelling upside relative to its target, suggesting that the recent post-IPO correction may have overshot the fundamentals of a company still on track to achieve first power at Cape Station in Q4 2026.

Should You Buy FRVO Stock?

Bank of America's recent upgrade is a meaningful vote of confidence for FRVO stock, suggesting that the post-IPO pullback has created a genuine value window rather than a fundamental red flag. The sentiment echoes on Wall Street, with analysts giving the stock a consensus “Strong Buy” rating. Out of 13 analysts, 10 have a “Strong Buy,” one has a “Moderate Buy" rating, and two analysts have a “Hold” rating, indicating a remarkably clean bullish tone.

The mean price target of $45 implies compelling potential upside of 61% from current levels, making FRVO stock one of the most attractively priced clean energy infrastructure plays right now.