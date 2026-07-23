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Cotton Trading with Thursday AM Strength

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cotton yarn via Kelly Sikkema via Unsplash
Cotton yarn via Kelly Sikkema via Unsplash

Cotton price action is up 38 to 63 points on Thursday morning. Futures saw gains of 42 to 91 points across most contracts on Wednesday session. Crude oil is up another $2.14 per barrel, with the US dollar index down 0.061.

The NOAA 7-day QPF shows very limited precipitation across much of TX and the southeast for the next week.

The Cotlook A Index was up 35 points on 7/20 at 88.00 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 3,565 on July 21, with the certified stocks level at 94,235 bales. The Adjusted World Price was raised by 3.52 cents last week to 65.37 cents/lb.

Oct 26 Cotton  closed at 79.87, up 91 points, currently up 63 points

Dec 26 Cotton  closed at 81.11, up 69 points, currently up 34 points

Mar 27 Cotton  closed at 82.45, up 71 points, currently up 43 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTZ26 81.45 +0.34 +0.42%
Cotton #2
CTV26 80.21 +0.34 +0.43%
Cotton #2
CTZ26 81.45 +0.34 +0.42%
Cotton #2

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