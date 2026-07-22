DEO Stock Layoffs: What to Know About the Latest Diageo Job Cuts

A concept image of a man holding a box of office supplies after losing his job by chayanuphol via Shutterstock

Diageo (DEO) stock is in the spotlight on Wednesday following media reports that the spirits giant plans to trim its global headcount by as much as 30%. Dave Lewis, the firm’s chief executive, is executing aggressive overhead cuts as part of a broader operational redesign aimed at turning around performance.

At the time of writing, Diageo shares are down more than 15% versus their year-to-date high.

What the Layoffs Mean for Diageo Stock

Lewis took the helm at Diageo at the start of this year with a mandate to trim overhead and streamline organizational efficiency.

He kicked off restructuring efforts with regional cutbacks, eliminating about 150 roles across the firm’s Irish operations in February.

And now, Diageo, under his direction, is broadening out, laying off employees globally deemed not central to revenue generation.

Diageo is attempting to eliminate structural bureaucracy, optimize operational framework, and reallocate vital capital toward core high-growth beverage brands like Guinness and Johnnie Walker before revealing its full strategic roadmap on Aug. 6.

Is It Worth Investing in DEO Shares Today?

For investors, these sweeping job cuts mark a decisive shift toward margin protection after several quarters of muted volume growth and shifting consumer spending habits across key markets.

While the layoffs highlight persistent operational headwinds, Lewis’s disciplined fiscal approach could lower costs, boost earnings, and drive the company’s share price higher over time.

Investors are now watching the DEO’s upcoming Capital Markets Day, where executives will detail how these savings will fund targeted brand investments, restore long-term shareholder value, and help narrow the valuation discount.

Note that Barchart currently holds a “ 24% BUY ” opinion on Diageo stock, indicating the technical momentum isn’t entirely against it in the second half of 2026.

Diageo Remains Buy-Rated Among Wall Street Firms

Wall Street firms seem to believe DEO stock is undervalued at current levels. The consensus rating on Diageo remains at "Moderate Buy," with the mean price target of about $99 indicating potential upside of nearly 20% from here.

A healthy 3.92% dividend yield makes DEO even more attractive as a long-term holding.