Cotton Posting Midday Wednesday Gains

Cotton futures are trading with gains of 44 to 100 points so far on the Wednesday session. Crude oil is up another $2.06 per barrel, with the US dollar index down 0.036.

The Cotlook A Index was up 35 points on 7/20 at 88.00 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 3,565 on July 21, with the certified stocks level at 94,235 bales. The Adjusted World Price was raised by 3.52 cents last week to 65.37 cents/lb.

Oct 26 Cotton is at 79.96, up 100 points,

Dec 26 Cotton is at 80.86, up 44 points,