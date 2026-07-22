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Cotton Posting Midday Wednesday Gains

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cotton plant closeup by Esin Deniz via iStock
Cotton plant closeup by Esin Deniz via iStock

Cotton futures are trading with gains of 44 to 100 points so far on the Wednesday session. Crude oil is up another $2.06 per barrel, with the US dollar index down 0.036.

The Cotlook A Index was up 35 points on 7/20 at 88.00 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 3,565 on July 21, with the certified stocks level at 94,235 bales. The Adjusted World Price was raised by 3.52 cents last week to 65.37 cents/lb.

Oct 26 Cotton  is at 79.96, up 100 points,

Dec 26 Cotton  is at 80.86, up 44 points,

Mar 27 Cotton  is at 82.2, up 46 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTZ26 80.98 +0.56 +0.70%
Cotton #2
CTV26 79.96 +1.00 +1.27%
Cotton #2
CTZ26 80.98 +0.56 +0.70%
Cotton #2

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