A $2.8 Billion Reason to Buy IREN Stock Here

IREN Limited (IREN) just gave investors another compelling reason to pay attention. The artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure company announced $2.8 billion in new multi-year AI cloud services contracts with leading artificial intelligence developers, marking another major milestone in its transformation from a Bitcoin miner into one of the fastest-growing AI cloud infrastructure providers. The new agreements prompted management to raise its 2026 annualized AI cloud revenue target to more than $4 billion, underscoring the accelerating demand for high-performance computing capacity.

The latest contracts build on IREN’s growing portfolio of blue-chip AI customers, which already includes partnerships with companies such as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Nvidia Corporation (NVDA). Importantly, approximately 45% of the GPU capital expenditure required for these deployments will be funded through customer prepayments, significantly reducing financing risk while supporting the company’s aggressive expansion strategy.

Beyond the immediate revenue opportunity, IREN continues to rapidly scale its AI infrastructure. The company expects to expand its AI cloud capacity to approximately 480 megawatts by the end of 2026, with plans to reach 1.2 gigawatts during 2027, positioning it among the largest AI-focused data center operators globally. As hyperscalers and AI developers race to secure compute capacity, IREN’s renewable-powered data centers and long-term customer contracts could provide a durable competitive advantage.

About IREN Limited Stock

IREN is a Sydney, Australia-headquartered digital infrastructure company focused on renewable-powered Bitcoin mining, AI cloud services, and next-generation data center development. Formerly known as Iris Energy, the company has been rapidly expanding its footprint across high-performance computing and AI infrastructure markets. IREN operates large-scale data center campuses in North America powered primarily by renewable energy, and is increasingly positioning itself as an AI infrastructure platform rather than a pure crypto miner. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion.

Despite its recent volatility, IREN stock has delivered exceptional long-term returns, gaining 127.5% over the past 52 weeks as investors rewarded the company’s successful transition from Bitcoin mining to AI cloud infrastructure. However, momentum has cooled in recent weeks. The stock is up only 9.32% year-to-date (YTD) and has fallen 31.14% over the past month, reflecting investor concerns over heavy capital spending and broader pressure across AI infrastructure stocks.

Nevertheless, sentiment shifted sharply on July 20, when IREN shares surged as much as 19.6% intraday after the company announced $2.8 billion in new multi-year AI cloud services contracts and raised its 2026 annualized AI cloud revenue target to more than $4 billion. The rally signaled renewed investor confidence that demand for AI computing infrastructure remains robust and that IREN’s expansion strategy continues to gain traction despite the stock’s recent pullback.

IREN currently trades at a premium compared to the sector median at 84.58 times forward price-to-earnings.

Mixed Quarterly Report

IREN released its Q3 business update and financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026, on May 7.

For the fiscal third quarter of 2026, IREN reported total revenue of $144.8 million , down sequentially from $184.7 million in Q2 FY26. The decline was largely driven by lower Bitcoin mining revenue as the company continued decommissioning mining hardware to prepare data center capacity for GPU deployments tied to AI cloud contracts.

Bitcoin mining revenue fell to $111.2 million from $167.4 million in the prior quarter, while AI cloud services revenue surged to $33.6 million from $17.3 million a year earlier, representing growth.

Profitability metrics reflected the heavy investment phase of the company’s AI infrastructure expansion. IREN posted a net loss of $247.8 million for the quarter, compared with a net loss of $155.4 million in the prior quarter. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $59.5 million, below the $75.3 million reported in Q2 FY26. The adjusted EBITDA margin remained relatively resilient at 41%, unchanged sequentially despite the revenue decline.

Management noted that quarterly results were impacted by significant non-cash charges, including $140.4 million in impairments associated with retiring Bitcoin mining hardware.

Analysts forecast a loss per share of $1.25 for fiscal 2026 , a significant decline, followed by a 132% rise to an EPS of $0.40 in 2027.

What Do Analysts Expect for IREN Stock?

Most recently, Compass Point reiterated its “Buy” rating and $105 price target on IREN after the company announced $2.8 billion in new multi-year AI cloud contracts and raised its 2026 annual recurring revenue target.

Also, Citizens reiterated its “Market Outperform” rating and $80 price target on IREN after the company raised its 2026 AI Cloud ARR target following the new AI cloud contracts.

Overall, IREN has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating . Of the 15 analysts covering the stock, 11 advise a “Strong Buy,” three suggest a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.”

IREN’s average analyst price target of $80.54 indicates an upside of 95.1%, while the Street-high target price of $105 suggests that the stock could rally as much as 154.3%.