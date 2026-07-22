Cattle Look to Midweek Trade as Beef Tries to Find Footing

Live cattle futures rounded out the Tuesday Session with mixed trade, a contracts were up 15 cents to 10 cents lower. Cash trade has yet to get kicked of this week with Monday compiling showlists. Last week settled in at $238-240 in the north, with Southern trade at $237-238. Feeder cattle futures reverted from the Monday gains, with losses of 25 cents to $2.45. CME Feeder Cattle Index was down another $3.49 on July 20 to $356.22. Monday’s OKC feeder cattle auction showed sales on 3,066 head at $15-25 lower on feeders, with calves down $20-30 on the week.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were weaker in the Tuesday PM report. Choice boxes were $3.19 lower at $366,91, with Select down $1.22 to $354.23. USDA’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter for Tuesday was 103,000, with the weekly slaughter at 205,000 head. That is down 11,000 head from the previous week on a revision to Monday and 14,487 head below the same week last year.

Aug 26 Live Cattle closed at $226.675, up $0.150,

Oct 26 Live Cattle closed at $223.225, down $0.075,

Dec 26 Live Cattle closed at $222.900, down $0.100,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $349.550, down $2.450,

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $344.975, down $1.275,

Oct 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $339.575, down $0.250,