Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Hogs See Modest Strength on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Piglets in a pasture by Beatrice Hohl via Pixabay
Piglets in a pasture by Beatrice Hohl via Pixabay

Lean hog futures were up 17 to 42 cents at the Tuesday close. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $100.22 on Tuesday afternoon, up $1.33 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was 51 cents higher on July 17 at $96.16.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was $1.72 higher in the Tuesday afternoon report, at $104.82. The belly, rib, and ham were the primals reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday was 479,000 head, with the week to date total at 910,000 head, on a revision to Monday. That is 11,000 head below the week prior and 14,487 head shy of the same week last year.

Aug 26 Hogs  closed at $101.500, up $0.225,

Oct 26 Hogs  closed at $88.125, up $0.400

Dec 26 Hogs  closed at $79.250, up $0.175,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEV26 88.125s +0.400 +0.46%
Lean Hogs
HEQ26 101.500s +0.225 +0.22%
Lean Hogs
HEZ26 79.250s +0.175 +0.22%
Lean Hogs

Most Popular News

An Intel sign out front of a corporate office by wolterke via Adobe Stock 1
Huge, Unusual Intel Options Volume Today Ahead of Earnings This Week
Double explosure with businesss charts and financial district of megapolis city by Golden Dayz via Shutterstock 2
Stocks Set to Open Higher as Chipmakers Rebound, Corporate Earnings in Focus
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 3
Micron Stock Is Near Bear-Market Territory. Here’s Why ASML’s Guidance Says Buy the Dip.
Quarterly Report by SkazovD via Shutterstock 4
Dear AMD Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for July 22
United Parcel Service, Inc_ logo on truck-by 100pk via iStock 5
United Parcel's Q2 2026 Earnings: What to Expect
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.