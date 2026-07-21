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Morgan Stanley Just Downgraded Adobe Stock. Here's Why.

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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The Adobe logo on a smartphone screen by filins via Adobe Stock
The Adobe logo on a smartphone screen by filins via Adobe Stock

Adobe (ADBE) stock is being unloaded on Tuesday morning after a senior Morgan Stanley analyst downgraded the multinational software giant to “Underweight.” In his research note, Adam Wood also announced a fresh $240 price target on ADBE, downwardly revised from $365, signaling a lack of significant upside from its previous close. 

The bearish calls add to pressure on Adobe shares, which are already down more than 30% year-to-date at the time of writing. 

www.barchart.com

Why Morgan Stanley Downgraded Adobe Stock

Adobe is managing a C-suite turnover following the announced departure of CEO Shantanu Narayen and the recent exit of CFO Dan Durn, creating governance uncertainty.

At the same time, the company is pushing hard into a freemium go-to-market strategy to engage more than 90 million monthly active users (MAUs). 

However, converting free users into high-margin paid subscribers requires heavy reinvestment and introduces substantial execution risk, analyst Adam Wood warned in his report today. 

Note that ADBE shares have a history of gaining 1.14% on average in August, followed by a 3.36% decline in September, a seasonal trend that makes them rather unattractive to own in the near term.

AI Disruption Remains an Overhang on ADBE Shares

Morgan Stanley expects leadership uncertainty and the freemium distribution model to weigh rather significantly on the company’s margins in the near term. Moreover, the investment firm cited competitive threats from generative artificial intelligence (AI) for its bearish view on Adobe shares. 

According to analyst Adam Wood, while management continues to integrate AI capabilities into Creative Cloud, converting software innovation into durable ARR growth has become increasingly difficult. 

Wood agreed that ADBE is trading at an attractive 12x forward earnings, but expects AI disruption to delay any meaningful stock re-rating in the second half of 2026. 

What’s the Consensus Rating on Adobe?

Investors should note, however, that other Wall Street analysts aren’t as bearish on Adobe for the remainder of this year. 

According to Barchart, while the consensus rating on ADBE stock sits at “Hold” only, the mean price target of about $263 signals potential upside of roughly 18% from current levels. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ADBE 226.78 -7.96 -3.39%
Adobe Systems Inc

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