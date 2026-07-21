India’s Private-Sector Banks Sold Off on NIM Fears. Ignore the Panic and Buy the Dip in HDFC Stock Here.

HDFC Bank (HDB) and Axis Bank, two of India’s largest private-sector banks, both posted steep losses on Monday amid concerns about contracting NIMs (net interest margins), a key profitability metric in the banking industry.

In the case of HDFC Bank, whose ADRs (American Depositary Receipts) trade on the NYSE, it was down over 10% on the day, putting it in fourth spot of Barchart’s list of bearish price surprises.

As a result of yesterday’s correction, HDB is now down over 35% in 2026 and trading at its lowest point since August 2020, nearly six years ago.

I remain bullish about India’s economic future despite near-term issues the IMF (International Monetary Fund) suggests could hurt the country’s economy in the 2026/2027 fiscal year.

Due to higher oil prices resulting from the war in the Middle East, combined with less forecasted rain in the upcoming monsoon season, which will negatively affect the agriculture industry, the IMF has lowered India’s GDP growth in 2026/2027 by 10 basis points to 6.4%.

Long-term, India’s economy has the potential to move up from the world’s 6th largest, passing both the UK and Japan, into the fourth spot.

HDFC will benefit from such a move. Trading less than $1 off its 52-week low, investors ought to consider buying on yesterday’s dip. Here’s why.

Analysts Love HDFC

According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the 40 analysts that cover HDFC rate it a Buy (1.20 out of 5). The median target price is 997 Indian rupees, 31% higher than the current price.

Of the 10 analysts that cover the Indian bank stock in the U.S., 9 rate it a Buy (4.70 out of 5) with a target price of $37.75, 58% higher than its current share price.

The last time HDFC’s stock traded at the 12-month analyst target was last November. Before that, it was in 2021. Those are the only two times since the bank listed its ADRs in July 2001.

So, it’s not a sure thing to get back to that level anytime soon.

What’s to Like Despite NIM Contraction

Investors took down HDFC’s share price by more than 10% yesterday for delivering a net interest margin of 3.40% in 2027’s first quarter, 13 basis points lower than in Q4 2026.

How does that compare to JPMorgan (JPM)?

Jamie Dimon’s bank delivered a Q2 2026 NIM of 2.50%, 90 basis points less than HDFC’s. That said, I’m not suggesting that JPMorgan is an inferior bank to HDFC. I’m just illustrating how a well-run bank like JPMorgan can do very well despite a NIM under 3%.

In JPMorgan’s Q2 2026 results, the bank’s non-interest income was $24.47 billion, or 49% of its overall revenue. Meanwhile, HDFC’s non-interest income was 28% of the Indian bank’s overall revenue in Q1 2027. The margin in the past few quarters has ranged between 28% and 31%.

While the bank wants to grow its non-interest income as a percentage of revenue overall, it’s unlikely to reach the levels generated by JPMorgan and other big U.S. banks.

HDFC was created in July 2023 through a reverse merger between HDFC Limited, India’s largest standalone housing finance company, and the parent of HDFC Bank, a provider of retail banking services.

The rationale behind the merger was the cross-selling opportunities between the two: Approximately 70% of HDFC Limited’s customers didn’t bank with HDFC Bank, and just 2% of the bank’s 68 million customers had a mortgage with HDFC Limited. Together, they could grow each of their former businesses without cannibalizing the other.

HDFC Bank had cheap funding through its CASA (current accounts and savings accounts) deposits, while HDFC Limited had more expensive wholesale funding through bond offerings or bank loans.

Merging was meant to solve that imbalance. The bank continues its transition. Eventually, once complete, its NIM should move back above 4%, where it was before the merger.

But even if the 4% NIM takes longer to come to fruition, the bank’s normalized net income continues to grow. In Q1 2022, it was 66.33 billion rupees ($689.3 million). In Q1 2027, it was 158.58 billion rupees ($1.65 billion), a 19.1% CAGR (compound annual growth rate).

The Bottom Line on HDFC Stock

HDFC Bank is the world’s 76th-largest bank by assets at $514.82 billion according to S&P Global Market Intelligence’s 2026 ranking, the 35th-largest in the Asia/Pacific region, and the second-largest in India.

Despite growing its normalized net income by nearly 20% annually for the past five years, HDFC’s share price is 1.93 times its tangible book value; that’s lower than it’s been at any time in the past decade.

It would be one thing if India’s economy were dying on the vine, but the truth is not even close. In 2022, Goldman Sachs predicted that India’s GDP would pass the U.S. in 2075, making it the world’s second-largest economy behind only China.

India consumes about 230 million cases of whiskey annually, accounting for nearly half the global sales, despite much of the population being non-drinkers. The numbers are so significant that desperate bourbon makers are giving the country serious attention, probably for the first time. That’s how vital India’s economy has become.

While there are bound to be peaks and valleys with HDFC’s business and share price over the next decade, I’m confident an investment today will be worth significantly more in 2036.

Buy on the dip? Absolutely.