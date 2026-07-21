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Hogs Posting Modest Gains on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Veterinarian standing next to a pig pen by dusanpetkovic via iStock
Veterinarian standing next to a pig pen by dusanpetkovic via iStock

Lean hog futures are up 40 to 57 cents at midday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $98.13 on Tuesday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was 51 cents higher on July 17 at $96.16. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was $2 higher in the Tuesday morning report, at $101.10. The belly, rib, and ham were the primals reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday was 440,000 head. That is 3,000 head below the week prior and 7,359 head shy of the same Monday last year.

Aug 26 Hogs  are at $101.675, up $0.400,

Oct 26 Hogs  are at $88.300, up $0.575

Dec 26 Hogs are at $79.525, up $0.450,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEV26 88.200 +0.475 +0.54%
Lean Hogs
HEQ26 101.650 +0.375 +0.37%
Lean Hogs
HEZ26 79.275 +0.200 +0.25%
Lean Hogs

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