Hogs Posting Modest Gains on Tuesday

Veterinarian standing next to a pig pen by dusanpetkovic via iStock

Lean hog futures are up 40 to 57 cents at midday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $98.13 on Tuesday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was 51 cents higher on July 17 at $96.16.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was $2 higher in the Tuesday morning report, at $101.10. The belly, rib, and ham were the primals reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday was 440,000 head. That is 3,000 head below the week prior and 7,359 head shy of the same Monday last year.

Aug 26 Hogs are at $101.675, up $0.400,

Oct 26 Hogs are at $88.300, up $0.575