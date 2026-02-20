Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Cotton Rallies to Round Out the Week

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Cotton on branches by Marina Fedorova via iStock
Cotton on branches by Marina Fedorova via iStock

Cotton futures posted a rally or 110 to 150 points across most contracts on Friday, as March closed out the week with a 92 point gain. Crude oil futures was down 4 cents per barrel on the day at $66.36. The US dollar index was down $0.170 to $97.685. 

USDA’s Export Sales report from this morning showed 466,253 RB of cotton sold in the week of 2/12. That was a marketing year high and the larges sale for a single week since June 2023. Vietnam was the largest buyer of 144,800 RB, with 126,400 RB to Bangladesh, and 50,000 RB to Pakistan. Shipments were 172,615 RB, a 5-week low. The largest destination was Vietnam at 51,500 RNB, with 36,700 RB sold to Turkey.

CFTC data via Commitment of Traders report showed 3,906 contracts added to the managed money net short to 79,508 contracts.

The Seam showed sales of 27,314 bales sold on 2/19, averaging 59 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 15 points on Thursday at 73.70 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up another 2,382 bales on February 19, with the certified stocks level at 119,457 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up 66 points on Thursday afternoon to 50.05 cents/lb.

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 63.03, up 110 points,

May 26 Cotton  closed at 65.63, up 149 points,

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 67.18, up 145 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTK26 65.63s +1.49 +2.32%
Cotton #2
CTH26 63.03s +1.10 +1.78%
Cotton #2
CTZ24 71.40s -0.99 -1.37%
Cotton #2

Most Popular News

Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 1
As Microsoft Extends 20% OpenAI Deal, Is the Bull Case for MSFT Stronger Here?
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 2
Micron Stock: With Valuation Still Attractive, MU Could Reach $500 by 2026
Wall Street sign in lower Manhattan New York by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Slip Before the Open on U.S.-Iran Fears, Economic Data and Walmart Earnings on Tap
NVIDIA Corp logo on phone-by Evolf via Shutterstock 4
Is It Too Early To Freak Out About Nvidia Earnings? No, And Here’s Why.
Tesla Inc tesla by- Iv-olga via Shutterstock 5
The Shocking, Futuristic Reason Why Elon Musk Is Stopping Production of 2 Tesla Models
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot