Sharon AI Sends Massive Market Signal With $1.32 Billion Deal. How to Play SHAZ Stock Here.

Sharon AI (SHAZ) just landed one of the largest cloud computing contracts in its short history as a publicly listed entity. The deal is worth $1.32 billion and stretches across five years. For a company that only listed on the Nasdaq in February 2026, this kind of contract size raises eyebrows — and says something bigger about where artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure spending is headed across the Asia-Pacific region.

Trading under the SHAZ ticker, Sharon AI has been on a run of announcements lately. This latest release may be the clearest signal yet that demand for AI compute is outpacing what providers can build.

Sharon AI Lands Massive New Zealand Contract

Sharon AI recently announced the signing of a five-year cloud computing service agreement with a global AI lab worth $1.32 billion. Sharon plans to deploy cloud computing solutions across data-center infrastructure in New Zealand under the agreement. Revenue from the contract is expected to begin in the first half of 2027.

The company's total AI capacity now stands at 132 megawatts, with 116 MW already “contracted to end customers.” Sharon AI expects to have more than 62,000 Nvidia (NVDA) GPUs deployed by this time next year.

"We are excited to be deploying our first AI Factory in New Zealand," said Sharon AI co-founder and CEO James Manning. "The established data center infrastructure and future growth potential in [the] country provide Sharon AI with a strong foundation for future expansion."

Manning added that Sharon AI continues to see strong demand from enterprise, government, AI native, hyperscale, and research customers across the region.

A Busy Year of Deals and Financing

Sharon AI is a neocloud operator based in Australia with corporate operations in New York, New York. In plain terms, its neocloud status means it builds and rents out specialized computing power for AI training and inference rather than offering general-purpose cloud services like traditional providers. The company deploys to existing Tier 3 and Tier 4 facilities, which lets it scale faster and reach paying customers sooner.

Since January, Sharon AI has signed a number of major contracts, including with firms like Canva and ESDS Software Solutions. The newest agreement pushes the company's total contracted capacity even higher and extends Sharon AI's footprint beyond Australia into New Zealand for the first time.

The New Zealand contract lands amid a broader wave of activity at Sharon AI. Earlier this year, the company signed a six-year compute collaboration with Nvidia to deploy 72 MW of new data-center capacity in Australia, including up to 40,000 Grace Blackwell GB300 GPUs, according to a company statement.

In June, Sharon AI also closed an oversubscribed $1.6 billion private placement, anchored by Situational Awareness L.P. with funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management. The financing combined roughly $900 million in common stock and warrants with $700 million in convertible senior notes due 2032.

Separately, Sharon AI expanded its partnership with VAST Data last month, committing to deploy 600 petabytes of the VAST AI Operating System as the data foundation for its AI cloud infrastructure. That deployment is meant to keep sensitive government and enterprise workloads onshore while still delivering enough performance for large-scale AI training.

Finally, in April, Sharon AI completed the sale of its 50% holding in the Texas Critical Data Centers (TCDC) joint venture for about $74 million, a deal the company said will help fund growth of its core AI cloud business.

Is Sharon AI a Good Stock to Buy?

Sharon AI's first-quarter results show a company still early in its buildout. Revenue came in at $294,000, down slightly from $325,000 a year earlier. The company posted a net loss of $20 million for the quarter, largely driven by non-cash items tied to convertible notes and warrant valuations.

Cash on hand jumped to $164.3 million from $71 million at the end of December, reflecting proceeds from the Nasdaq listing and the TCDC sale. Total assets more than doubled to $313.9 million over the same period.

Out of the four analysts covering SHAZ stock, three recommend a “Strong Buy” rating while one recommends a “Hold” rating. The average price target is $110, representing potential upside of 76% from current levels.

These are still early days for a company whose revenue has yet to catch up with its contract backlog. However, today's contracts represent revenue that will show up on the books starting in 2027, once the infrastructure is built and operational.

Sharon AI has already raised its expected data-center capacity guidance twice this year. Management says customer demand across Australia and the rest of the world continues to outweigh available supply, with the company now looking to sign contracts stretching into 2027. Whether Sharon AI can keep converting that demand into signed deals at this pace will be the story to watch through the rest of the year.