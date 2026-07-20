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Lumentum Just Scored a New Upgrade. Here's What to Know.

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Semiconductor chip by Mykola Pokhodzhay via iStock
Semiconductor chip by Mykola Pokhodzhay via iStock

Lumentum Holdings (LITE) stock is extending gains on Monday after a senior Barclays analyst issued a bullish note in favor of the semiconductor equipment specialist. In a research note on July 20, Tom O’Malley upgraded LITE to “Overweight” and maintained a bold $1,000 price target, indicating potential upside of nearly 30% from current levels. 

Note that Lumentum shares have already been an outperformer in 2026 — currently trading at more than 2x their price at the start of this year. 

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Why Barclays Recommends Owning Lumentum Stock

O’Malley turned bullish on LITE stock mostly because of the firm’s rapidly improving profitability metrics. 

“Lumentum Holdings has seen gross margins expand ~1300bps over the past year to ~48%,” he told clients. In comparison, peer Coherent (COHR) has grown margins by about 100 bps only, to 39.6% over the same period. 

In the trailing 12 months, LITE has executed significantly better than industry rivals — something O’Malley believes will remain true through the remainder of 2026. 

Note that Lumentum currently sits just below its 20-day moving average (MA), with a clear break above $788 expected to accelerate bullish momentum in the near term. 

LITE Shares Are Attractively Priced

Barclays recommends owning Lumentum shares at the current price also because it stands to benefit from “higher pricing on EML lasers in the shortage and OCS.”

In the near term, the company’s earnings scheduled for Aug. 11 are expected to prove a tailwind as well. Consensus is for LITE to report $2.62 a share of earnings, up a whopping 718% on a year-over-year basis. 

At the time of writing, Lumentum Holdings is trading at roughly 24x sales, which Tom O’Malley dubbed palatable for an artificial intelligence (AI) beneficiary in his research report. 

Barclays’ view on LITE is particularly significant given it downgraded peer Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM) to “Equal-Weight” and Penguin Systems (PENG) to “Underweight” this morning. 

What’s the Consensus Rating on Lumentum Holdings?

Interestingly, Barclays is among the more conservative Wall Street firms on Lumentum. 

The consensus rating on LITE shares sits at “Moderate Buy,” with the mean price objective of about $1,098 signaling potential for another 42% upside from current levels. 

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On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
COHR 285.40 +7.80 +2.81%
Coherent Corp
PENG 53.23 -7.18 -11.89%
Penguin Solutions Inc
LITE 765.55 +32.73 +4.47%
Lumentum Holdings
ALGM 46.36 -0.12 -0.26%
Allegro Microsystems Inc

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