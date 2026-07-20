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ACHR Stock Alert: What to Know as Archer Aviation Unveils Anduril Partnership

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Archer Aviation (ACHR) shares are charging higher on Monday after the eVTOL specialist announced a new partnership with Anduril Industries. 

At the Farnborough International Airshow, ACHR and the defense-tech firm unveiled “Thunder,” an autonomous Group 5 attack rotorcraft built for long-range military and commercial missions.

The Anduril news brings much-needed reprieve to Archer Aviation stock, which has otherwise been under immense pressure in 2026, currently down nearly 40% versus the start of this year.  

www.barchart.com

Significance of Thunder Platform for ACHR Stock

The newly introduced Thunder platform is a major milestone for ACHR, serving as validation of its dual-use development deal with Anduril. 

Engineered specifically for contested logistics, maritime patrol, and precision weapon deployment, Thunder features a runway-independent hybrid-electric tiltrotor configuration capable of global self-deployment. 

Critically, the hardware leverages Archer Aviation’s electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) propulsion expertise combined with Anduril’s signature Lattice software for mission autonomy. 

The modular design allows it to be packed into standard shipping containers, making it a versatile asset for modern, rapid-deployment military scenarios.

This explains why ACHR shares are in the green today.

Why Archer Aviation Shares Are Worth Buying Today

The Anduril partnership is bullish for Archer Aviation shares because it reduces execution risk for the company, which has previously faced pressure over FAA certification milestones, capital burn, and the fact that it remains pre-revenue. 

By tapping into the defense market alongside Anduril — a major force in autonomous military tech — ACHR is opening a lucrative revenue stream of government contracts while its commercial air taxi business works toward certification. 

Co-developing defense tech enables the company to lower engineering and scaling costs, accelerate commercialization timelines, and build real-world credibility. 

For investors looking past short-term volatility, this dual-use expansion provides a key institutional backstop and significantly diversifies long-term growth runway. 

Archer Remains Buy-Rated Among Wall Street Firms

Despite its year-to-date weakness, Wall Street remains bullish as ever on ACHR stock for the next 12 months. 

The consensus rating on Archer Aviation sits at “Moderate Buy,” with the mean price target of about $10 signaling potential for a whopping 90% rally from here. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ACHR 5.31 +0.87 +19.59%
Archer Aviation Inc

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