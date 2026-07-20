AMC Stock Skyrockets on Record Quarterly Revenue

A red marquee sign for AMC theaters_ Image by Arash Malik via Shutterstock_

AMC Entertainment (AMC) stock is extending gains on July 20 after the company posted a strong Q2 earnings release that blew past Street estimates.

The cinema giant reported its most profitable quarter in over a century ($0.14 in earnings per share (EPS) versus expectations of a $0.02 loss) as revenue soared to an all-time high of $1.6 billion.

Including today’s gains, AMC shares are up nearly 35% versus the start of this year.

What’s Driving AMC Stock Higher Today?

AMC management pinned the blockbuster quarterly performance on a major box-office revival, drawing more than 71 million moviegoers worldwide.

The company ended its fiscal Q2 with $321 million in adjusted EBITDA — about a 70% year-over-year increase — exceeding the $300 million milestone for the first time.

“In our 106-year history, never before has AMC had such superb results,” stated CEO Adam Aron, noting the extraordinary 20.1% expansion in consolidated EBITDA margins.

In the second quarter, AMC outpaced the broader domestic market with a 13% increase in U.S. sales, while international attendance jumped nearly 18%.

AMC stock is also soaring because Q2 strengthened its balance sheet with $190 million in free cash flow. The company now boasts just over $778 million in total cash reserves.

Should You Buy AMC Shares Into Strength?

While AMC’s solid Q2 performance showcases a thriving operational recovery, loading up on the stock today is not free from significant risks.

Sure, the company leveraged seasonal box office strength to generate much-needed free cash flow, but on a GAAP basis, it still ended the second quarter with $11.4 million in net loss.

Crucially, AMC remains a penny stock , which makes it unusually vulnerable to pump-and-dump behavior, meaning the post-earnings momentum could fade just as quickly once the dust settles.

Investors must, therefore, evaluate whether ticket demand can consistently outpace AMC’s underlying liabilities before accumulating its shares, especially today at an elevated price of about $2.20.

What’s the Consensus Rating on AMC Entertainment?

Investors should also note that Wall Street isn’t particularly bullish on AMC shares either.

While the consensus rating on AMC Entertainment sits at “Moderate Buy,” the mean price target of $2.35 is already in line (roughly) with the firm’s intraday high on July 20.