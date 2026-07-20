Soybean Meal Prices Are Rising Amid Global Supply Disruptions. How to Trade the Uptrend Here.

December soybean meal (ZMZ26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for December soybean meal futures that prices are in an uptrend. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is in a bullish posture, as the blue MACD line is above the red trigger line and both lines are trending up.

Fundamentally, China has stepped up its buying of U.S. soybeans recently, at the same time that the U.S.-Iran and Russia-Ukraine wars are causing shipping and logistical constraints on global grain supplies.

A move in December meal futures above chart resistance at $323.00 would become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be $352.00, or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at $312.10.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):