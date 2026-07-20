Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Hogs Look to Monday Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Pig feeding from trough in pen by Yuliya Sidorova via Istock
Pig feeding from trough in pen by Yuliya Sidorova via Istock

Lean hog futures posted mostly higher trad on Friday, with contracts up 25 cents to $1.37 at the close. August was up $2.65 last week. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $99.32 Friday afternoon, down 94 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was 50 cents higher on July 15 at $95.10. 

The weekly CFTC Commitment of Traders report showed managed money adding another 1,436 contracts to their near net short position in the week of July 14. That took the net short to 30,438 contracts.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was $1.99 higher in the Friday afternoon report, at $104.41. The rib and ham were the only primals reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for last week at 2.31 million head including Saturday. That is 54,000 head below the week prior and 23,497 head shy of the same week last year.

Aug 26 Hogs  closed at $101.650, up $1.375,

Oct 26 Hogs  closed at $87.950, up $1.025

Dec 26 Hogs  closed at $78.775, up $0.825,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEV26 87.950s +1.025 +1.18%
Lean Hogs
HEQ26 101.650s +1.375 +1.37%
Lean Hogs
HEZ26 78.775s +0.825 +1.06%
Lean Hogs

Most Popular News

Bitcoin, up or down by jantsarik via Shutterstock 1
Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin Treasury Company Strategy Is Falling Apart
Mark Cuban at TechCrunch Disrupt via Wikimedia Commons 2
Mark Cuban Says If You’ve Got $100,000, You’ll Get The ‘Best Guaranteed’ ROI Buying Bulk Toothpaste & Soup — Put the Rest in the Bank, ‘Let It Earn Nothing’
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 3
Micron Stock Is Off 31% From Its High. Why This Could Be the Best Time to Buy.
Image of CEO Elon Musk by Kathy Hutchins via Shutterstock 4
SpaceX Is Back at Its IPO Price. Here Is When I Would Buy It.
AI engineer working on laptop by ART STOCK CREATIVE via Shutterstock 5
This Red-Hot AI Infrastructure Stock Just Made a Game-Changing Move. How to Play NBIS Here.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.