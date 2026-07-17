Plug Power’s Data Center Deals Boost Liquidity. What That Means for PLUG Stock.

The advent of artificial intelligence (AI) has created a race to acquire land, power, and grid connections for data centers, in turn opening up an opportunity for companies with strategic energy assets. In an attempt to take advantage of this trend, Plug Power (PLUG) is looking to monetize non-strategic projects while at the same time building its balance sheet.

Plug Power recently entered into two new agreements with Stream US Data Centers which could provide more than $80 million in immediate liquidity and contribute to more than $275 million in overall liquidity improvement. For a company that has struggled with cash burn for years, these deals could serve as an important financial accomplishment. However, investors should ask themselves whether the deals only buy Plug more time or if management's turnaround plan is actually starting to work. Let's take a closer look.

About Plug Power Stock

Plug Power develops hydrogen fuel cell systems, electrolyzers, hydrogen production facilities, and hydrogen infrastructure for industrial customers in material handling, transportation, and energy applications. The company operates out of Slingerlands, New York, and has a market capitalization of about $3.1 billion.

PLUG stock is having another volatile year in the market. Shares are currently trading around $2.15 per share, which is 53% lower than the 52-week high of $4.58 but also 55% higher than the low of $1.39. Shares have underperformed significantly compared to the broader market due to ongoing operating losses and financing issues, despite improving commercial execution.

The company's lack of profitability impacts current valuation metrics. PLUG stock has a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of around 4.4 times but no meaningful forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple. While Plug Power's multiples are not very demanding considering other valuations in the hydrogen space, the discount factor is also likely due to the absence of positive operating cash flow generation.

Plug Power Expands Liquidity Program Through Data Center Deals

The most recent announcement for Plug Power has to do with the company's two deals with Stream US Data Centers. These deals help demonstrate the increasing value of power infrastructure due to growing AI data-center construction.

In the first deal, Plug agreed to sell its project in Graham, Texas — which includes land and 164 MW of grid connection assets — for up to $76.5 million. The deal provides $50 million of immediate payment at closing with another $26.5 million conditional “based on the load capacity that will be confirmed in the final interconnection agreement with the Texas utility.”

In the second agreement, Plug modified its previously announced Gateway project in New York. According to the modified deal, Plug will see the release of a $6.5 million deposit held in escrow by Stream, while Stream will make an additional escrow payment of $10 million to purchase the project's land. The closing deadline for the sale of related non-land assets has been extended until March 31, 2027.

Overall, management expects to realize more than $80 million in near-term liquidity improvement as well as implement its program of infrastructure optimization, which should provide more than $275 million in liquidity improvements through asset sales, the release of restricted cash, and reduced maintenance costs.

From an investor perspective, the most important thing is that Plug Power has decided to monetize non-core assets that are gaining value alongside increasing demand for power infrastructure. Instead of investing money in developing the land, Plug is converting idle assets into cash to help run its business.

These transactions help solve one of the main problems for Plug Power: liquidity. According to the company's first-quarter report, Plug has more than $802 million of total cash, “including $223 million in unrestricted cash and approximately $579 million of restricted cash, which is expected to release ~$50 million per quarter over the next few years.” The new Stream agreements help improve the company's financial situation without raising more money from shareholders.

What Do Analysts Expect for Plug Power Stock?

Investor sentiment regarding PLUG stock's future is split right now, with analysts providing a consensus “Hold” rating. Although analysts generally recognize improving execution, Plug Power's lack of profitability and cash flow remain central issues.

The mean target price for PLUG stock stands at $3.54. That implies potential upside of approximately 65% from current levels.