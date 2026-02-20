Cotton Rallying on Friday

Cotton prices are up 98 to 150 points at Friday’s midday. Crude oil futures are down 8 cents per barrel on the day at $66.32. The US dollar index is down $0.175 to $97.695.

USDA’s Export Sales report from this morning showed 466,253 RB of cotton sold in the week of 2/12. That was a marketing year high and the larges sale for a single week since June 2023. Shipments were 172,615 MT, a 5-week low.

The Seam showed sales of 27,314 bales sold on 2/19, averaging 59 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 15 points on Thursday at 73.70 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up another 2,382 bales on February 19, with the certified stocks level at 119,457 bales. The Adjusted World Price was up 66 points on Thursday afternoon to 50.05 cents/lb.

Mar 26 Cotton is at 62.91, up 98 points,

May 26 Cotton is at 65.62, up 148 points,