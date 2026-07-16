Cotton Falls Back on Thursday

Cotton futures closed the Thursday session with losses of 223 to 287 points at the final bell. Crude oil was up a modest 14 cents per barrel, with the US dollar index up 0.251.

Export Sales data showed 34,360 RB of cotton sold for 2025/26 in the week of July 9. That was a marketing year low. There was just 4,075 RB in new crop sales in that week, the lowest since September. Shipments were tallied at 214,893 RB, back down 10.8% from the same week last year. Vietnam has been the leading buyer YTD at over 4.2 million bales.

The Cotlook A Index was down 75 points on Wednesday at 89.95 cents. The Forward A was down 80 at 91.80. ICE certified cotton stocks were down another 20,673 bales on July 14 via decertification, with the certified stocks level at 100,612 bales. The Adjusted World Price was raised by 3.52 cents on Thursday to 65.37 cents/lb.

Oct 26 Cotton closed at 77.69, down 287 points,

Dec 26 Cotton closed at 79.3, down 225 points,