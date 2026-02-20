This Stock Lets You Collect a Dividend While on Vacation

Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) is trading at a new 52-week high.

Shares are up more than 20% over the past year.

HST has strong technical momentum and maintains a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.

Fundamentals remain solid with a 4% dividend yield.

Today’s Featured Stock

Valued at $13.93 billion, Host Hotel and Resorts (HST) is the largest lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) and one of the largest owners of luxury and upscale hotels.

What I’m Watching

I found today’s Chart of the Day by using Barchart’s powerful screening functions to sort for stocks with the highest technical buy signals; superior current momentum in both strength and direction; and a Trend Seeker “buy” signal. I then used Barchart’s Flipcharts feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. HST checks those boxes. Since the Trend Seeker issued a new “Buy” on Jan. 16, shares are up 8.77%.

Barchart Technical Indicators for Host Hotels and Resorts

Editor’s Note: The technical indicators below are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change each day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report. These technical indicators form the Barchart Opinion on a particular stock.

Host Hotels scored a 52-week high of $21.00 on Feb. 19.

HST has a Weighted Alpha of +32.21.

Host Hotels has a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.

The stock has gained 20.64% over the past 52 weeks.

Host Hotels has its Trend Seeker “Buy” signal intact.

The stock recently traded at $20.19 with a 50-day moving average of $18.71.

HST has made 10 new highs and is up 10.86% over the past month.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.77.

There’s a technical support level around $19.65.

Don’t Forget the Fundamentals

$13.93 billion market capitalization.

9.74x trailing price-earnings ratio.

4.% dividend yield.

Revenue is expected to grow another 1.78% next year.

Earnings are estimated to increase 6.59% next year.

Analyst and Investor Sentiment on Host Hotels and Resorts

The Wall Street analysts followed by Barchart gave the stock 9 “Strong Buy,” 1 “Moderate Buy,” and 9 “Hold” opinions with price targets between $18 and $26.

Value Line rates the stock “Average” with a price target of $22.

CFRA’s MarketScope rates the stock a “Buy.”

Morningstar thinks the stock is fairly valued.

439 investors following the stock on Motley Fool think it will beat the market while 176 think it won’t.

15,600 investors are following the stock on Seeking Alpha, which rates it a “Strong Buy.”

Short interest is 4.20% of the float with 3.06 days to cover the float.

The Bottom Line on Host Hotels and Resorts

Analysts forecast upward price potential, and the stock pays a very valued dividend.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance.