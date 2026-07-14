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Hogs Trading Mostly Lower on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Pig with dirt on snout ear tagged by Lidija Zivic via iStock
Pig with dirt on snout ear tagged by Lidija Zivic via iStock

Lean hog futures are showing 20 cent gains in soon to expire July, with other contracts own 35 to 65 cents. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $96.87 on Tuesday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was 42 cents higher on July 10 at $93.11.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was 10 cents lower in the Tuesday morning report at $101.45. The loin and ham primals were reported the only reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 464,000 head. That is 1,000 head above the Monday prior but 2,705 head below the same week last year.

Jul 26 Hogs  are at $94.975, up $0.200,

Aug 26 Hogs  are at $97.725, down $0.375

Oct 26 Hogs are at $83.625, down $0.650,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEQ26 98.175 +0.075 +0.08%
Lean Hogs
HEN26 95.025 +0.250 +0.26%
Lean Hogs
HEV26 84.100 -0.175 -0.21%
Lean Hogs

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