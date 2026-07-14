SK Hynix Set Records with its U.S. Debut. How to Play SKHY Stock Now.

Every gold rush needs a supplier of shovels, and in the artificial intelligence (AI) era, that role belongs to whoever controls high-bandwidth memory (HBM). South Korea's SK hynix (SKHY) has held that crown for a while now, yet American investors wanting a piece of the action had to settle for Micron Technology (MU) as a workaround, since the real deal wasn't listed on United States shores.

That workaround stopped being necessary on Friday, July 10, when SK Hynix finally opened its doors to Wall Street directly.

SK Hynix’s IPO

Markets were choppy going into the listing, but SK Hynix pushed through anyway and walked away with $26.5 billion from its American depositary receipt (ADR) debut. The single number now stands as the largest first-time share sale ever completed by a foreign company in the U.S., built on 177.9 million ADRs priced at $149 each.

Of course, even a record needs context. Space Exploration Technologies (SPCX) raised a whopping $85.7 billion during its own IPO just a month earlier, a windfall that catapulted Elon Musk into trillionaire territory and left most comparisons feeling almost unfair.

Still, SK Hynix held its own against everyone else on the global stage, surpassing Saudi Aramco's $25.6 billion Gulf listing in 2019 and outrunning the $21.8 billion raised by Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) during its New York debut years ago.

Sam Konrad, who oversees Asia equity income at Jupiter Asset Management in Singapore, framed the listing as more than a fundraising win. He suggested the ADR could trade at a premium and, in doing so, drag the Korean-listed shares closer to the valuation Micron already commands, since SK Hynix has long traded at a discount despite arguably deserving to sit in the same tier.

None of this happened for free, naturally. Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, and J.P. Morgan Chase led a syndicate that pulled in nine additional firms, and together they collected close to $260 million in fees for making the deal happen. Citigroup walked away as the biggest winner among them, pocketing over $70 million, which came in 20% ahead of every other bank involved.

About SK Hynix Stock

When we step outside the IPO headlines, SK hynix's core business explains exactly why investors showed up in the first place. Headquartered in Icheon-si, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, the company ranks among the world's premier semiconductor manufacturers, building DRAM, NAND flash, and HBM chips.

These chips sit behind AI platforms, cloud infrastructure, smartphones, personal computers, and enterprise data centers around the globe. Its customer list includes Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) and Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), placing SK Hynix at the center of the AI memory boom.

On the price performance front, the stock hasn't sat still either. It climbed 6.97% over the past five trading sessions and is giving shareholders a nice bit of green.

SK Hynix’s Q1 Earnings

SK Hynix opened its books for Q1 FY2026 on April 23. Revenue climbed 198.1% year-over-year (YOY) to reach ₩52.6 trillion ($35 billion). Profitability below that figure looked even more impressive, as operating profit hit a record ₩37.6 trillion ($25.1 billion), with the operating margin reaching 72%, nearly doubling from the prior quarter alone.

Net income for the period totaled a record ₩40.3 trillion ($26.9 billion), resulting in a net profit margin near 77%. On the balance sheet, cash and cash equivalents grew by ₩19.4 trillion ($12.93 billion) from the previous quarter to land at ₩54.3 trillion ($36.18 billion).

Meanwhile, interest-bearing debt dropped by ₩2.9 trillion ($1.93 billion) to reach ₩19.3 trillion ($12.9 billion). Taken together, those two shifts left the company with a net cash position of ₩35 trillion ($23.3 billion), giving it ample room to invest without relying on external capital.

What makes the quarter stand out even further is timing. The first quarter typically brings a seasonal slowdown for chipmakers, yet SK Hynix saw demand hold steady as companies continued to expand their investments in AI infrastructure. Sales of high-value products, including HBM, high-capacity server DRAM modules, and eSSDs, carried much of that momentum forward.

Looking forward, SK Hynix expects the spread of memory-efficiency technology to make AI services more cost-effective to run, which in turn should expand the scale of those services and drive memory demand even higher. The company also expects pricing conditions for both DRAM and NAND flash to remain favorable in the periods ahead.

Conclusion

A company doesn't pull off the largest foreign listing in U.S. history and still keep memory buyers waiting in line unless it has genuinely earned its seat at the table. SK Hynix has done exactly that, backing its listing with a balance sheet flush with cash and margins that would make most chipmakers blush.

Sam Konrad's point about the lingering discount to Micron still holds weight, and if the ADR listing does what he expects and pulls the Korean shares closer to parity with Micron's multiple, there's room left to run even after a strong recent stretch for the stock.