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SBA Communications Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Telephone cell tower 5G and 4G base station by Leonid via Adobe Stock
Telephone cell tower 5G and 4G base station by Leonid via Adobe Stock

With a market cap of around $20.2 billion, SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) is a leading wireless infrastructure REIT headquartered in Florida. The company owns, operates, and develops a vast portfolio of wireless communication towers and related infrastructure, leasing space to mobile network operators to support reliable wireless connectivity across the United States, Canada, and Latin America.

SBAC is scheduled to report its Q2 earnings soon. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company to report an AFFO of $2.76 per share, down 12.9% from $3.17 per share in the same quarter of the previous year. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the past four quarters. 

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect SBAC to report an AFFO of $11.42 per share, down 11.1% from $12.84 in fiscal 2025. 

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Over the past 52 weeks, SBAC stock has struggled, with its stock declining 18.4%, underperforming the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLRE6.8% rise and the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX20.6% return during the same time frame.

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SBA Communications has lagged the broader market over the past year as slowing wireless carrier spending following the initial 5G rollout weighed on tower-leasing demand and organic growth. Also, elevated interest rates pressured the valuation of tower REITs, foreign-currency headwinds in Latin America, and a muted near-term AFFO growth outlook dampened investor sentiment despite the company's stable cash flows. 

Wall Street analysts are cautiously optimistic about SBAC’s stock, with an overall "Moderate Buy" rating. Among 22 analysts covering the stock, nine recommend "Strong Buy," one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and 12 suggest a “Hold.” The average analyst price target of $232.43 implies an upswing potential of 22.3% from the prevailing price levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,575.39 +31.75 +0.42%
S&P 500 Index
SBAC 190.03 +7.55 +4.14%
SBA Communications
XLRE 44.45 +0.22 +0.50%
S&P 500 Real Estate Sector SPDR

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