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Hogs Look to Close Out the Week

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Black and brown pig in green pasture by LUNAMARINA via iStock
Black and brown pig in green pasture by LUNAMARINA via iStock

Lean hog futures were mixed at the final bell on Thursday, with contracts down $1.50 in August to as much as 30 cents higher in the deferreds. Open interest was down 3,927 contracts. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $97.05 on Thursday afternoon, down 74 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was 32 cents higher on July 7 at $91.98. 

Weekly Export Sales data showed 17,718 MT of pork sold for 2026 in the week ending on 7/2, a 3-week low. Shipments were pegged at 30,183 MT, a 3-week low.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was 65 cents higher in the Thursday PM report at $98.81. The loin, picnic, and rib were the primals reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday at 480,000 head, with the weekly total at 1.894 million head. That was 53,000 head above the week prior and 18,965 head above the same week last year.

Jul 26 Hogs  closed at $94.325, down $0.175,

Aug 26 Hogs  closed at $98.150, down $1.500

Oct 26 Hogs  closed at $85.650, up $0.125,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEQ26 99.150s +1.000 +1.02%
Lean Hogs
HEN26 94.375 +0.050 +0.05%
Lean Hogs
HEV26 85.850 +0.200 +0.23%
Lean Hogs

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