Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

PayPal Stock Is Now Deep in Oversold Territory. Should You Buy the Dip After 8-Day Losing Streak?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
PayPal Holdings Inc logo on phone- by bizoo_n via iStock
PayPal Holdings Inc logo on phone- by bizoo_n via iStock

PayPal (PYPL) shares tanked nearly 20% on Feb. 3 after reporting disappointing Q4 earnings and offering guidance that suggests weakness will persist through the remainder of 2026. 

Following the post-earnings plunge, PYPL’s standard relative strength index (14-day) sits at about 13, indicating extremely oversold conditions that may invite some buying interest in the near-term. 

At the time of writing, PayPal stock is trading more than 30% below its year-to-date high. 

www.barchart.com

Why PayPal Stock Looks More Like a Value Trap

While PYPL stock is historically cheap at about 9x forward earnings, caution is warranted, as the fintech firm faces several structural challenges in 2026. 

For starters, the company sees its bottom line remaining roughly flat this year versus the consensus at about 8% growth, reinforcing that it’s losing share to the likes of Wise, Revolut, Stripe, Adyen, and Payoneer. 

In fact, PayPal’s branded payment solutions saw total volume growth decelerate to just 1% in the fourth quarter. 

From a technical perspective as well, the financial technology giant now sits decisively below its major moving averages (MAs), indicating bears are firmly in control across multiple timeframes. 

Why New CEO Isn’t Bullish for PYPL Shares

On Tuesday, PayPal said Enrique Lores, the chief executive of HP (HPQ), will take the helm on Mar. 1, signaling a hard reset that may be more concerning than comforting. 

By ousting Alex Chriss after only two years in the top role, the board has effectively admitted that the previous turnaround strategy failed to gain any real traction.

For shareholders, this means yet another transition year with all hopes of any meaningful recovery deferred until 2027. 

In short, while PayPal shares may be a bargain for the patient, the opportunity cost sure is high. Agile competitors like Adyen and Stripe continue to innovate while PYPL remains stuck in a cycle of management reshuffles. 

How Wall Street Recommends Playing PayPal Holdings

Heading into the earnings print, Wall Street firms rated PayPal a “Hold” with a mean target of $72. 

However, following disappointing results and concerning guidance on Feb. 3, it’s reasonable to expect at least some analysts to downwardly revise their estimates for PYPL shares in the coming weeks. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
PYPL 41.70 -10.63 -20.31%
Paypal Holdings
HPQ 19.00 -0.81 -4.09%
HP Inc

Most Popular News

Microsoft Corporation logo on phone-by rafapress via Shuterstock 1
Shorting Microsoft Puts Looks Very Attractive to Value Investors in MSFT Stock
Stacked silver bars by Tookapic via Pixabay 2
Silver Price Predictions: Why This Analyst Thinks $150 Is Just Around the Corner
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ office sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 3
AMD’s Q4 Earnings Are Set To Impress: Should You Buy, Sell, Or Hold?
Buy Sell cards by Kelly Sikkema via Unsplash 4
What Company Is Ryan Cohen Eyeing for a GameStop Megadeal? And Should You Buy GME Stock Here?
Image by Funtap via Shutterstock 5
2 High-Risk, High-Reward Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Now
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot