Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Hogs Close with Mixed Trade on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Piglets Sleeping Next to Each Other by Roy Buri via Pixabay
Piglets Sleeping Next to Each Other by Roy Buri via Pixabay

Lean hog futures were mixed at the final bell on Thursday, with contracts down $1.50 in August to as much as 30 cents higher in the deferreds. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $97.05 on Thursday afternoon, down 74 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was 32 cents higher on July 7 at $91.98. 

Weekly Export Sales data showed 17,718 MT of pork sold for 2026 in the week ending on 7/2, a 3-week low. Shipments were pegged at 30,183 MT, a 3-week low.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was 65 cents higher in the Thursday PM report at $98.81. The loin, picnic, and rib were the primals reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday at 480,000 head, with the weekly total at 1.894 million head. That was 53,000 head above the week prior and 18,965 head above the same week last year.

Jul 26 Hogs  closed at $94.325, down $0.175,

Aug 26 Hogs  closed at $98.150, down $1.500

Oct 26 Hogs  closed at $85.650, up $0.125,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEQ26 98.150s -1.500 -1.51%
Lean Hogs
HEN26 94.325s -0.175 -0.19%
Lean Hogs
HEV26 85.650s +0.125 +0.15%
Lean Hogs

Most Popular News

Image of Jeff Bezos by Fred Duval via Shutterstock 1
Jeff Bezos Says ‘We Don’t Have a Revenue Problem’ in America — Bottom Half Paying Just 3% of Taxes Means ‘We Can Find 3%’
A close-up of a SpaceX sign by Sundry Photography via Adobe Stock 2
SpaceX Has Massive Multiyear Put Options Volume As SPCX Falls Below IPO Price
Green hydrogen by Scharfsinn via Shutterstock 3
PLUG Stock Alert: Plug Power Just Scored a Major Green Hydrogen Win in Australia
Abbvie Inc HQ photo-by vzphotos via iStock 4
AbbVie Earnings Preview: What to Expect
Trader watches red candles on monitor by Atichat Wattanasin Stone via Shutterstock 5
Stock Index Futures Tumble as Oil Jumps After Trump Says U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Is Over, FOMC Minutes on Tap
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.