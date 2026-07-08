Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Alibaba Shares Are Gaining on AI Optimism. Here's What to Know.

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Alibaba by testing via Shutterstock
Alibaba by testing via Shutterstock

Alibaba (BABA) shares ripped higher on Wednesday following an interim corporate update that signaled robust AI growth and clear signs of operational stabilization. 

The bullish momentum even saw BABA break above its 20-day moving average (MA), signaling bulls are now starting to take back control for the near term. 

Despite today’s rally, however, Alibaba stock remains down about 25% versus its price at the start of this year. 

www.barchart.com

What’s Driving Alibaba Stock Higher Today

Investors hailed BABA this morning after the briefing pointed to accelerated AI-driven growth in the company’s cloud computing business. 

According to data from Frost & Sullivan, Alibaba Cloud now commands a 40.1% share of China’s full-stack artificial intelligence cloud ecosystem — more than the combined footprint of its biggest domestic rivals. 

In the June quarter, the Chinese tech giant also consolidated its diverse suite of AI tools under the flagship Qwen brand, solidifying its reputation as the infrastructure backbone for the country’s enterprise tech. 

Note that BABA shares have a history of gaining 3.79% on average in July — followed by another 2.08% rally in August — a seasonal trend that improves their near-term appeal. 

Should You Buy BABA Shares Ahead of Q1 Earnings?

Beyond the bullish AI updates, improving business efficiency also makes Alibaba shares attractive for the remainder of 2026. 

According to the pre-earnings briefing, the company’s instant-commerce and on-demand delivery-related losses narrowed significantly in the June quarter. 

This helped quiet recurring concern regarding heavy capital expenditure (capex) ahead of BABA’s full earnings report on Sept. 4. 

Consensus is for the giant to report $2.44 a share of earnings for its fiscal Q1 — up an exciting 29% on a year-over-year basis. 

Note that BABA currently pays a dividend yield of 0.96%, which makes it even more compelling, at least for income-focused investors. 

Wall Street Remains Bullish on Alibaba

Wall Street analysts continue to view BABA stock as egregiously undervalued at current levels. 

The consensus rating on Alibaba sits at “Strong Buy,” with the mean price target of about $182 indicating potential upside of more than 65% from current levels. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
BABA 108.98 +10.84 +11.05%
Alibaba Group Holding ADR

Most Popular News

Stressed trader on exchange floor by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 1
Nasdaq Futures Plunge as Samsung Sparks Chip Selloff
NASDAQ sign at times square at night by Lucky-photographer via iStock 2
The Nasdaq-100 Could Be Forming a Textbook Diamond Top. Here's What to Watch on the QQQ Chart Now.
AI technology - by Wanan Yossingkum via iStock 3
Is the AI Bubble Really About to Burst? What the Dot-Com Crash Tells Us About Your Money in 2026.
Johnson & Johnson location sign-by JHVEPhoto via iStock 4
Unusual Put Option Activity in Johnson & Johnson After JNJ Stock's Recent Runup
A close-up of an AMD office by gehapromo via Adobe Stock 5
AMD Just Scored a New Autonomous Driving Customer. It’s Aiming at Nvidia in Another Arena.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.