Vertiv Stock Just Flashed an ‘Exhaustion’ Signal. Exploit It Here for Profits.

Nobody likes to pay full price for anything if they can avoid it and Vertiv (VRT) just might offer a compelling discount. No, I don’t think the green flag is being dropped by the fundamentals. And while the Barchart Technical Opinion indicator coincidentally rates VRT stock as a 48% Buy, I’m more focused on how market psychology may impact the mechanical gyrations of price discovery.

Basically, my presupposition centers on mean reversion. Specifically, human beings tend to react more or less uniformly to persistent losses. Given the reactive nature of the equities market, an intrepid speculator can get ahead of a potential contrarian rebound, thus scalping relatively quick profits.

More to the point, retail traders and systematic momentum chasers do not have infinite risk tolerance. If someone bought VRT stock on a breakout, it’s possible that their pain threshold can be reached within the next several weeks. The same could be said about traders selling VRT during an extended breakdown. At some point, the weak hands of the market will be systematically shaken out through trailing stop-losses, margin call liquidations and pure psychological capitulation.

Let’s stop here for a moment because the above framework isn’t really controversial; I’d go so far as to say that’s probably what most of us believe. Again, we’re really just saying that there’s a limit as to how much people will buy and there’s a limit as to how much people will sell before a contrarian move materializes.

I’m not making the argument that the contrarian move represents a permanent paradigm shift — I have no way of knowing that. What I am suggesting is that we can measure the median response of a mean reversion tied to a specific signal.

With a distinct exhaustion signal flashing right now, the question I have is: what kind of response is statistically likely from VRT stock?

Laying Out the Syllogism for VRT Stock

While VRT stock is an extremely strong performer on a year-to-date basis (having gained almost 89%), it has more recently encountered some underperformance. In the last five sessions, for example, shares are down more than 4%. On a quantitative basis, in the last 10 weeks, the security has printed only three up weeks, leading to an overall downward slope.

Using data going back to January 2019, we may identify 20 such occurrences (on a rolling basis) of this 3-7-D sequence. Over the next 10 weeks, the median distribution of outcomes for VRT stock typically lands between $300 and $380, with probability density peaking near $351 (assuming a starting price of $305.58, Tuesday’s close).

Why is this significant? Under the aforementioned condition, the distribution of outcomes shifts positively relative to the random baseline. If I were to buy VRT stock at random and hold it for 10 weeks, I would expect a forward distribution between $290 and $347, with probability density peaking near $324. We’re talking about an 8.33% difference when comparing peak probability zones.

As a syllogism, this is how the logic would work:

If P (i.e. the 3-7-D signal) flashes, then Q (tends to outperform random baseline by about 8%).

P occurred (VRT stock just flashed the signal).

Therefore, Q (VRT stock has a greater tendency to outperform).

Of course, while the above syllogism may be logically clean, it doesn’t necessarily mean that what I assert is valid. To be intellectually honest, the premise — that the aforementioned signal has predictive power — would raise significant debate, particularly due to the low sample size and the inability to assume the uniformity of nature.

My counterargument is that a proposed edge in the market is never about offering a guarantee; it is simply a state where the conditional probability of a specific outcome is meaningfully higher than the unconditioned baseline.

In other words, of all the times we have seen the 3-7-D signal materialize in the modern period (since January 2019), the chance that VRT stock moves higher over the next 10 weeks can be calculated as 75%, whereas for the random baseline, it’s 55.5%. Further, encompassing all 10-week outcomes from the signal, the median end price is about $355.

Why Does This Matter?

After reading the above data, you might be thinking, so what? Well, here’s why it matters. Based on a week-by-week projection, the seventh week’s projected median end price is about $352. Therefore, one possible idea to consider is the 340/350 bull call spread expiring Aug. 21.

It’s not just about the plausible idea that VRT stock can rise through the second-leg strike at expiration, which would generate a maximum payout of nearly 130%. Rather, it’s also the breakeven price of $344.35. Right now, the market assigns a probability of profit of 33.4%, which is reflective of how many standard deviations the target threshold is from the current spot price, assuming a log-normal distribution of outcomes.

However, my contention is that stock market returns do not necessarily follow a log-normal distribution, especially following a period of prolonged downturn (risk concentration). As I demonstrated earlier, under such conditions, VRT stock tends to mean revert positively.

That’s not to say that I’m certain that I’m right and that Black-Scholes-derived models are wrong. What it does mean, though, is that traders may be assigning a lower probability to VRT stock than the empirical facts have previously justified. So long as the overriding sentiment regime stays largely consistent, there is a greater probability that VRT will mean revert higher in the near term.