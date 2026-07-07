Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Here Is Why Bending Spoons’ Nasdaq Debut Could Be One of the Most Interesting IPO Stories of 2026

Ruchi Gupta - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
A logo for Bending Spoons displayed on a smartphone screen by Timon via Adobe Stock
A logo for Bending Spoons displayed on a smartphone screen by Timon via Adobe Stock

Bending Spoons (BSP) is a technology company that operates at the intersection of private equity and software, acquiring underperforming digital brands, restructuring them aggressively, and scaling them through AI-powered automation. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Milan, Italy, the company has completed more than 50 acquisitions to date, assembling a portfolio of globally recognized digital properties including AOL, Vimeo, Evernote, Eventbrite, WeTransfer, StreamYard, and more.

With more than 500 million monthly active users and 9 million paying subscribers as of March 2026, Bending Spoons has built one of the most capital-efficient software platforms in the world, reportedly generating $2.57 million in revenue per employee in 2025. Let's take a closer look.

Bending Spoons' Financials

Bending Spoons' first-quarter 2026 results, disclosed as part of its initial public offering (IPO) prospectus, delivered revenue of $601.3 million, up 132% year-over-year (YOY) from $259 million, driven by the integration of AOL, Vimeo, Eventbrite, and other recently acquisitions into the company's unified operating platform. Since Bending Spoons was pre-IPO, no formal Wall Street consensus estimates for Q1 existed, although the company's full-year 2025 revenue of $1.31 billion had already signaled a remarkable 84% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2023, validating the roll-up model at scale.

On the profitability front, Q1 2026 gross profit surged 147% to $408.2 million. Operating income reached $120.2 million, reflecting a healthy operating margin, while net income came in at $27.5 million, a dramatic swing from the $112 million net loss in the year-ago period. Subscription revenue accounted for 84% of Q1 sales, with a net revenue retention rate of 94% and a revenue-weighted average subscriber tenure of 8 years, underscoring the durability of the company's recurring income base. Additionally, over 90% of code pull requests were authored or co-authored by AI in Q1, driving revenue per employee to industry-leading levels.

Looking ahead, management expressed confidence that 2026 is shaping up to be a strong year, with ongoing transformation of AOL, Vimeo, and Eventbrite expected to deliver improving margins and cash flow generation. CEO Luca Ferrari reaffirmed the company's long-term focus, noting that Bending Spoons has identified more than 1,000 potential acquisition targets “representing nearly $400 billion in aggregate estimated revenue,” keeping the pipeline robust as IPO proceeds are earmarked for future acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

A Blockbuster IPO Debut

Bending Spoons made a strong Nasdaq debut on July 1, rallying 40% from its $29 IPO price and closing that day at $40.50 per share. Currently, shares trade closer to the $36 level. The offering comprised of 57.97 million ordinary shares, with certain selling shareholders offloading 23.57 million shares, the proceeds from which will not flow to the company. Underwriters also hold a 30-day option to purchase up to 8.7 million additional shares at the IPO price. 

Compared to the Nasdaq Composite ($NASX), which has broadly struggled with software sector underrepresentation in the 2026 IPO market amid AI hardware dominance, BSP stock's explosive debut stands out as one of the most successful software listings of the year. The debut has defied the broader SaaS sector slump, reigniting institutional appetite for subscription-led digital business models.

How Should You Play BSP Stock?

Bending Spoons' opening day rally signals genuine investor enthusiasm for its differentiated digital roll-up model, with BSP stock trading comfortably above its $29 IPO price, a promising sign for a software listing in a market that has largely favored AI hardware names in 2026. That said, with BSP having just debuted, no formal analyst consensus rating or mean price target currently exists. That leaves investors without the usual Wall Street roadmap to lean on.

The investment case ultimately rests on confidence in management's ability to keep acquiring overlooked digital assets, turn them profitable through AI-driven efficiency, and service a $4.4 billion debt load — all while growing a subscriber base that already spans 500 million monthly active users. Early momentum is encouraging, but patience and due diligence are warranted.


On the date of publication, Ruchi Gupta did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$NASX 25,793.04 -328.12 -1.26%
Nasdaq Composite
BSP 36.88 +0.61 +1.68%
Bending Spoons S.P.A.

Most Popular News

Ai chip by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock 1
Broadcom’s Largest AI Customer Is Fleeing to MediaTek. AVGO Stock Is Still a Buy.
Money bag with the word Dividends by Andrii Yalanskyi via Shutterstock 2
The 3 Best Buy-and-Hold Dividend Stocks to Load Up on for Lifetime Income
Two firefighters fighting a fire by Free to use via Pixabay 3
Why Was the Commodity Complex On Fire to Start the Week?
Corn, soybeans - by 12019 via Pixaba__427x320 4
Corn Rallying Out of the Long Weekend
A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_ 5
Palantir Stock Just Scored a New Upgrade. Wall Street Says It Provides a Critical AI Orchestration Layer.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.