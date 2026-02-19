Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Hogs Bulls Continue Bounce on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Brown and white piglet by Fernando Cavalcanti via Pixabay
Brown and white piglet by Fernando Cavalcanti via Pixabay

Lean hog futures extended the bounce back on Thursday, with gains of 55 to 90 cents.  USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $91.04 on Thursday afternoon, up $2.70 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was 6 cents higher on Feb 17 at $87.19.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Thursday PM report was 72 cents higher at $96.28 per cwt. The picnic and belly primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday at 491,000 head, taking this week’s total to 1.918 million head. That was 4,000 head below last week but 5,161 head shy of the same week last year.

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $93.450, up $0.900,

May 26 Hogs  closed at $97.750, up $0.750

Jun 26 Hogs  closed at $107.175, up $0.575,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEK26 97.750s +0.750 +0.77%
Lean Hogs
HEJ26 93.450s +0.900 +0.97%
Lean Hogs
HEM26 107.175s +0.575 +0.54%
Lean Hogs

Most Popular News

A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_ 1
Has Palantir Bottomed? Probably, Based on Huge, Unusual Put Options Activity in PLTR
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 2
SoftBank Just Sold $3.6 Billion Worth of Nvidia Stock. Should You Ditch NVDA Too?
Double explosure with businesss charts and financial district of megapolis city by Golden Dayz via Shutterstock 3
Stock Index Futures Climb as AI Jitters Ease, FOMC Minutes and U.S. Economic Data in Focus
Apple products arranged on desk by tashka2000 via iStock 4
Ignore the Panic and Keep Buying Apple Stock, According to Wedbush
A man looking at a warped stock market chart by AciiiDsgn via Shutterstock 5
Forget the Endless AI Stock Debate: This Outperforming Sector is the One to Watch Now
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot