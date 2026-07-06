Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Hogs See Mixed Action on Monday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Veterinarian standing next to a pig pen by dusanpetkovic via iStock
Veterinarian standing next to a pig pen by dusanpetkovic via iStock

Lean hog futures were mixed on Monday, with contracts down 50 cents to 90 cents higher at the close. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Monday afternoon due to thin trade. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 19 cents on July 1 at $91.67. 

CFTC data showed managed money adding 1,807 contracts to their net short position as of June 30, taking it to 27,367 contracts.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was 19 cents higher in the Monday PM report at $96.25. The loin and butt were the only primals reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 468,000 head. That was 16,000 head above the Monday prior and 2,896 head below the same Monday last year.

Jul 26 Hogs  closed at $93.350, down $0.500,

Aug 26 Hogs  closed at $98.525, down $0.225

Oct 26 Hogs  closed at $82.575, up $0.550,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEQ26 98.525s -0.225 -0.23%
Lean Hogs
HEN26 93.350s -0.500 -0.53%
Lean Hogs
HEV26 82.575s +0.550 +0.67%
Lean Hogs

Most Popular News

Alphabet Inc laptop search by- Prykhodov via iStock 1
Alphabet Earnings Preview: What to Expect
Data Center by Caureem via Shutterstock (2) 2
Cisco Is Up 46% and Oracle Is Down 25% in 2026. The Better Dividend Buy Might Surprise You.
The words call option spelled out with white tiles on black background by Larry1235 via Shutterstock 3
Five July 4th Fireworks: Unusual Options Activity Flags Cheap Lottery-Ticket Calls in CHWY, AVGO, PYPL, STLA and WMT
A corporate sign for SK Hynix by Tada Images via Adobe Stock 4
SK Hynix Stock’s Upcoming U.S. Listing Is a Sign the Memory Trade Could Soon Topple. 2 Ways to Profit from the Pain.
Silver bullion by SonerCdem via iStock 5
Will Silver’s Price Action be a Bucking Bronco?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.