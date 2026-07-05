Tech Rotation, FOMC and Other Key Things to Watch this Week

Markets enter a week marked by continued structural shift away from AI and technology stocks toward healthcare and defensive sectors, reflecting persistent investor skepticism about technology valuations and artificial intelligence infrastructure spending sustainability.

The tech sector rotation that intensified through June shows no signs of reversing despite brief stabilization attempts, with healthcare demonstrating relative outperformance as investors seek earnings visibility and dividend stability over speculative growth narratives.

Wednesday's FOMC meeting minutes at 2:00pm will provide detailed insights into Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's first full policy deliberations following his May 15 appointment, potentially revealing how the new leadership is assessing technology sector repricing and broader financial stability implications.

Monday delivers comprehensive services sector assessment through Services PMI and ISM Non-Manufacturing indices, providing insights into the economy's dominant segment amid ongoing economic uncertainties and geopolitical tensions from Iran escalation.

The week features earnings from PepsiCo (PEP) Thursday and Delta Air Lines (DAL) Friday testing consumer staples demand and airline sector health amid elevated fuel costs from Strait of Hormuz concerns.

Bond auctions Wednesday and Thursday will test investor appetite for longer-duration Treasuries amid evolving economic and geopolitical uncertainty.

Here are 5 things to watch this week in the Market.

Tech Sector Rotation and Healthcare Outperformance

The structural shift away from richly valued artificial intelligence and technology stocks toward healthcare and defensive sectors continues with no indication of reversal, reflecting fundamental reassessment of technology valuations and questions about AI infrastructure spending returns. Healthcare's relative outperformance reflects investors seeking companies with visible earnings, stable cash flows, and dividend yields rather than speculative growth narratives dependent on AI monetization. The rotation suggests that last week's limited stabilization did not restore confidence in technology leadership but rather created tactical selling opportunities for investors exiting overvalued positions. Semiconductor stocks remain particularly vulnerable despite foundational role in AI infrastructure, indicating sector repricing will persist until market confidence in AI returns more decisively. The week will test whether the rotation is accelerating or stabilizing, with performance of technology names relative to healthcare providing crucial signals about investor conviction in the sector shift. Major technology earnings in coming weeks will be critical for determining whether companies can justify valuations despite current market skepticism and redirect investor positioning. The concentration of market leadership around a handful of mega-cap technology stocks through 2024-2025 means repricing is particularly impactful, with downstream effects on portfolio positioning across multiple market segments.

FOMC Minutes and Warsh's Policy Framework

Wednesday's FOMC meeting minutes at 2:00pm will provide detailed insights into Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's first full policy deliberations, revealing how the new leadership is assessing technology sector repricing, persistent inflation concerns, and economic growth questions. The minutes will be analyzed for any indication of how Warsh views the rapid technology valuation correction and whether he considers it healthy repricing or concerning market dysfunction requiring Fed attention. Discussion about the appropriate Fed response to technology sector volatility and potential financial stability implications will be crucial for market expectations. Warsh's perspective on inflation trajectory amid ongoing Iran escalation and Strait of Hormuz concerns will influence policy flexibility. The minutes may reveal internal debates about how much weight to give to energy-driven inflation versus labor market conditions and growth concerns. Any indication that Warsh plans to address financial stability concerns through tighter monetary policy or regulatory actions could pressure risk assets. The minutes timing after three weeks of Warsh's leadership will establish baseline for understanding his policy philosophy and priorities. Bond auctions Wednesday and Thursday will provide market-based assessment of how traders are pricing inflation and growth risks under the new Fed leadership.

Services Sector and Business Activity Assessment

Monday delivers comprehensive services sector assessment through Services PMI at 9:45am and ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI at 10:00am, providing crucial insights into business activity across the economy's dominant segment accounting for roughly 70% of GDP. The services data will be analyzed for employment trends, new orders, and pricing pressures that signal broader economic momentum and inflation dynamics. The ISM Non-Manufacturing Prices component will be particularly important for assessing whether energy-driven inflation from Iran escalation concerns is broadening into services sector pricing. The services employment component takes on heightened importance following recent labor market volatility, potentially offering early signals about ongoing hiring trends. Strong services data could ease growth concerns while potentially complicating arguments for Fed accommodation, while weakness would reinforce stagflation concerns about growth deterioration amid inflation persistence. Thursday's initial jobless claims at 8:30am will provide weekly labor market updates following last week's comprehensive jobs report. The manufacturing and services data convergence will help establish economic health baseline for the second half of summer and influence expectations about Fed policy flexibility heading into August policy meetings.

Energy Markets and Crude Oil Dynamics

Wednesday's crude oil inventories at 10:30am will provide supply-demand insights amid ongoing Iran escalation threats to Strait of Hormuz operations and the fragile memorandum of understanding framework established last week. Any escalation of Iranian attacks against U.S. bases or Israeli targets could threaten the diplomatic progress that enabled Hormuz reopening, creating risk that energy supplies become constrained again and prices spike. The inventory data will help markets assess whether current oil price levels reflect sustainable equilibrium or temporary stability vulnerable to geopolitical disruption. The crude inventories timing alongside FOMC minutes creates potential for energy market developments to intersect with Fed policy signals, with implications for inflation expectations and policy flexibility. Energy prices remain the critical external variable affecting U.S. economic outlook and Fed policy room, with any significant spike from renewed geopolitical conflict creating immediate inflation pressures that would constrain accommodation despite growth concerns. The week will provide important context about whether energy market normalization following the Hormuz MOU can hold or if geopolitical tensions will force renewed supply concerns and price elevation.

Consumer Staples and Airline Earnings

Thursday's PepsiCo (PEP) earnings will provide insights into consumer staples demand, pricing power, and whether consumers are maintaining spending on essential beverages and snacks amid economic uncertainties. PepsiCo's results will be analyzed for volume trends, pricing success, and guidance about second-half expectations. The company's commentary about consumer behavior, spending patterns, and pricing power will help assess household resilience. Friday's Delta Air Lines (DAL) earnings will test airline sector economics amid elevated fuel costs from Strait of Hormuz concerns and potential demand destruction if economic deterioration accelerates. Delta's results will offer perspectives on travel demand resilience, pricing power, and fuel hedging effectiveness. Thursday's existing home sales at 10:00am will provide housing market context about residential real estate activity amid elevated mortgage rates and economic uncertainties. The convergence of consumer staples and airline earnings with housing data will help assess which sectors are showing strength versus weakness as economic conditions potentially deteriorate. Strong PepsiCo results alongside airline weakness could validate the defensive rotation narrative, while broad weakness would raise concerns about economic deterioration spreading beyond growth-sensitive segments.

Best of luck this week and don't forget to check out my daily options article.