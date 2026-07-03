Strategy Announces a New Capital Framework Amid Bitcoin Selloff. What It Actually Means and How to Play MSTR Stock Here.

Strategy (MSTR), formerly MicroStrategy, has spent the past several years building one of the most aggressive Bitcoin (BTCUSD)-focused corporate strategies in the public market. The company has repeatedly raised capital through equity, convertible bonds, and preferred securities to fund Bitcoin purchases, effectively transforming itself from an enterprise software company into a leveraged Bitcoin investment vehicle. That strategy worked well as long as Bitcoin kept rising, investor appetite remained strong, and MSTR stock traded at a meaningful premium to the value of its underlying Bitcoin holdings.

However, that model has come under increasing pressure amid the current weakness in the crypto market. Strategy’s common stock has been weighed down by the decline in Bitcoin prices, while its largest dividend-paying preferred stock, Stretch (STRC), recently fell well below its $100 par value and hit a record low last week. That created a major challenge for the company because STRC has become one of Strategy’s most important vehicles for raising capital and financing Bitcoin acquisitions.

In response, Strategy announced a sweeping Digital Credit Capital Framework designed to fundamentally reshape how it manages liquidity, capital raising, and its Bitcoin treasury. Investors initially appeared to welcome the move, sending MSTR stock sharply higher after the announcement. Still, the bigger question is whether this framework can actually solve the pressure points in Strategy’s business model.

So, what does Strategy’s new capital framework actually mean, and how should investors approach MSTR from here? Let’s take a closer look.

About Strategy Stock

Strategy, formerly MicroStrategy Incorporated, is recognized as a pioneering Bitcoin treasury company. It primarily operates as a digital asset company, focusing on acquiring and managing Bitcoin as its core treasury reserve asset, thereby providing investors with economic exposure to Bitcoin. MSTR strategically accumulates BTC through equity and debt financing proceeds, positioning it as both an inflation hedge and a vehicle for potential value appreciation. Alongside its Bitcoin treasury operations, Strategy also provides AI-driven enterprise analytics solutions. It has a market cap of $30.6 billion.

Shares of the world’s largest corporate holder of Bitcoin have slumped 32% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The company had come under pressure in recent weeks after its largest dividend-paying preferred stock, Stretch, fell below its $100 par value (its face value), dropping to a record low of $71.25 last week. MSTR stock was also pressured by the decline in Bitcoin prices, as Strategy is sitting on billions of dollars in unrealized losses on its Bitcoin holdings at current levels. Notably, the company’s mNAV, its enterprise value divided by the value of its Bitcoin holdings, fell below one last Friday, meaning investors valued Strategy at less than the value of its Bitcoin holdings.

Strategy Pivots From Bitcoin Accumulation to Active Capital Management

Over the past five years, Strategy has aggressively raised capital through equity, convertible bonds, and preferred securities to fund its Bitcoin purchases, while its stock traded at a premium to the value of its Bitcoin holdings. However, that playbook has come under increasing pressure amid the current weakness in the cryptocurrency market. To attempt to stabilize its business and restore investor confidence, Strategy on Monday unveiled a sweeping overhaul of the financing model behind its Bitcoin strategy.

The company called it the Digital Credit Capital Framework, which includes a structured Bitcoin monetization program, a $1 billion preferred securities repurchase program, a separate $1 billion Class A common stock buyback program, a revised dividend policy for STRC preferred stock, and a formal USD reserve policy. CEO Phong Le said the company is “evolving from one-way capital issuance to active capital management.” Investors appeared to like the move, sending the stock more than 12% higher on Monday.

The Bitcoin Monetization Program is the most important component, allowing the company to sell Bitcoin “from time to time” for three primary purposes. These include funding its U.S. dollar reserve, which was introduced in December, funding preferred dividends and interest expenses, and financing the newly announced stock and security buyback programs. While the company emphasized that it is not required to sell any Bitcoin, management now has board approval to do so whenever it determines such sales are more advantageous than issuing Class A common stock or pursuing other financing alternatives. The move marks a clear departure from the long-standing “buy and hold” approach championed by Chairman Michael Saylor. Meanwhile, Strategy has already authorized Bitcoin sales of up to $1.25 billion to strengthen its cash reserve.

Another key element of the new framework is the adoption of a formal USD Reserve Policy. Under the new policy, the reserve may be used only to fund preferred dividend payments and interest on outstanding debt. Any other use will require approval from the Board of Directors. The board also adopted a policy requiring the company to maintain a cash reserve sufficient to cover at least 12 months of expected preferred dividend payments and interest expenses. Strategy said its reserve now totals $2.55 billion following common stock sales over the past week, providing about 17.4 months of coverage based on its $1.76 billion in annual dividend and interest obligations.

Strategy also raised the dividend rate on its STRC preferred shares to 12% from 11.5%, effective for shareholders of record on or after July 1. Going forward, the company said it will review the STRC dividend rate each month based on a range of factors, including the stock’s trading price, Bitcoin volatility, USD reserve coverage, and capital market conditions.

Finally, Strategy announced plans to repurchase $1 billion of Digital Credit Securities (its preferred stock) as well as $1 billion of common stock. Notably, rather than continually issuing new shares to raise capital, Strategy plans to buy and sell its stock depending on which option makes the most financial sense at the time.

What Does the Digital Credit Capital Framework Mean for Strategy?

I view the new framework as a smart move that enables Strategy to manage Bitcoin as a treasury asset with greater liquidity discipline. Moreover, the framework’s components are essentially designed to stem the prolonged slump in STRC preferred stock, which serves as the company’s primary vehicle for financing its Bitcoin acquisitions. Let me explain this in more depth.

When STRC trades at or above its $100 par value, Strategy can efficiently raise capital by issuing new shares to finance additional Bitcoin purchases. Conversely, when STRC trades at a significant discount to its par value, it severely limits Strategy’s ability to raise capital through new preferred share issuances. STRC fell to a record low of $73.62 last week. While the new framework provided a boost to Stretch, the preferred stock still trades 12.5% below its $100 par value.

Strategy said its goal is for STRC to trade within a range of approximately $99 to $100 over time—in other words, close to its par. And the new framework is designed to help achieve that objective. Since the company has primarily relied on issuing new shares to fund preferred dividend payments and interest expenses, the USD reserve and the new “12-month rule” should help ease concerns that Strategy could be forced to raise capital on unfavorable terms to meet its obligations, reducing pressure on both its preferred and common shares. Also, Strategy’s dividend hike on STRC is intended to attract investors back to the preferred stock, helping drive it closer to its $100 par value. In addition, the company’s newly announced buyback program should provide further support for STRC stock.

Conclusion

Putting it all together, I believe the new framework is a step in the right direction for Strategy. However, it remains to be seen how these initiatives will ultimately play out. At the end of the day, MSTR stock’s performance will depend on where Bitcoin goes next. For example, if the company sells Bitcoin under its new monetization program and those sales contribute to a decline in Bitcoin’s price, MSTR stock could come under pressure, potentially overshadowing any benefits from the Bitcoin sales themselves.

With that in mind, if you want exposure to Bitcoin, I believe buying the cryptocurrency directly through a crypto exchange or investing in Bitcoin ETFs is a better option than purchasing MSTR stock.