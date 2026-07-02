Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Cotton See Pressure into the Long Weekend

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Cotton field by Jim Black via Pixabay
Cotton field by Jim Black via Pixabay

Cotton futures closed with contracts 20 to 72 points higher on Thursday, as December was up 74 points this week. The US dollar index is down $0.506 at $100.650. The market will observe the July 4th Independence Day Holiday on Friday, for a 3-day weekend. Sunday night will be a normal open.

USDA’s Export Sales report showed 49,001 RB of cotton sold for 2025/26 in the week of 6/25. That was a 7-week low, but still 79.22% higher than the same week last year. Vietnam was the top buyer of 23,200 RB, with 7,400 RB sold to India. There was also 44,117 RB in new crop sales in that week, also the lowest in 7 weeks. Honduras was the top buyer of 11,300 RB, with 9,300 RB to Guatemala. Shipments were tallied at 218,753 RB, an 18-week low abut still up 18.55% from the same week in 2025. Vietnam was the top destination of 57,300 RB, with  49,800RB to Tukey.

The Seam reported 334 bales sold on 7/1 at an average price of 68.63 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 25 points on July 1 at 85.55 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on Wednesday with the certified stocks level at 185,034 bales. The Adjusted World Price was back down 194 points on Thursday at 61.94 cents/lb. 

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 72.57, down 71 points,

Dec 26 Cotton  closed at 77.12, down 72 points,

Mar 27 Cotton  closed at 78.52, down 67 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTV26 75.34s -0.71 -0.93%
Cotton #2
CTN26 72.57s -0.71 -0.97%
Cotton #2
CTZ26 77.12s -0.72 -0.92%
Cotton #2

Most Popular News

The Strategy logo and concept Bitcoin coins by Bangla press via Shutterstock 1
CEO Phong Le Bought 11,000 Shares of MicroStrategy Preferred Stock as STRC Hit All-Time Lows
Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock 2
S&P Futures Slip With Focus on U.S. ADP Jobs Report and Warsh’s Remarks
Road sign of New York Wall street corner Broad street by Mezzotint via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Fall on Weakness in Chipmakers and AI Stocks
A gloved hand holding a vial of Ozempic by Tobias Arhelger via Shutterstock 4
Heavy, Unusual Put Option Volume Today in Novo Nordisk - Is NVO Overvalued?
An aerial view of a data center cooling system by Sepia100 via Adobe Stock 5
FuelCell Energy Could Be an Unexpected Winner of the AI Power Boom
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.