Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Cotton Holding onto Gains at Thursday’s Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Multicolored cotton fabric by Bruno via Pixabay
Multicolored cotton fabric by Bruno via Pixabay

Cotton futures are trading with gains of 10 to 23 points so far on Thursday. Crude oil futures are up $1.39 per barrel on the day at $66.64. The US dollar index is up $0.199 to $97.820.

USDA’s Ag Outlook Forum showed the office of the Chief Economist’s initial balance sheet this morning, with cotton acreage pegged at 9.4 million acres to be planted this spring. Production is seen at 13.650 million bales.

The Seam showed sales of 16,513 bales sold on 2/18, averaging 58.85 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 30 points on Wednesday at 73.55 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up another 2,565 bales on February 18, with the certified stocks level at 117,075 bales. The Adjusted World Price was trimmed to 49.39 cents/lb last week. It will be updated later today.

Mar 26 Cotton  is at 61.76, up 21 points,

May 26 Cotton  is at 63.99, up 23 points,

Jul 26 Cotton  is at 65.57, up 10 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTK26 64.07 +0.31 +0.49%
Cotton #2
CTH26 61.80 +0.25 +0.41%
Cotton #2
CTZ24 71.40s -0.99 -1.37%
Cotton #2

Most Popular News

A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_ 1
Has Palantir Bottomed? Probably, Based on Huge, Unusual Put Options Activity in PLTR
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 2
SoftBank Just Sold $3.6 Billion Worth of Nvidia Stock. Should You Ditch NVDA Too?
Double explosure with businesss charts and financial district of megapolis city by Golden Dayz via Shutterstock 3
Stock Index Futures Climb as AI Jitters Ease, FOMC Minutes and U.S. Economic Data in Focus
A man looking at a warped stock market chart by AciiiDsgn via Shutterstock 4
Forget the Endless AI Stock Debate: This Outperforming Sector is the One to Watch Now
Apple products arranged on desk by tashka2000 via iStock 5
Ignore the Panic and Keep Buying Apple Stock, According to Wedbush
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot