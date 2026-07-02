FuelCell Energy Stock Climbs as U.S. Agency Backs $49 Million Deal. What That Means for FCEL Investors Here.

FuelCell Energy (FCEL) stock surged 24% on June 29 and another 21% on June 30 after the company received a fresh vote of confidence from a U.S. government lender. This marks the latest sign that Wall Street is warming to FuelCell's bet on artificial intelligence (AI) and data-center power demand.

The Export-Import Bank of the United States, known as EXIM, approved a $49 million financing package for FuelCell Energy on June 23, according to a company statement. The money will arrive in two tranches and is tied to the company's ongoing work in South Korea, one of its most established overseas markets.

What Does the EXIM Financing Mean for FuelCell Energy?

The first tranche of the EXIM financing is expected to land on June 30 and will deliver about $22 million in net proceeds to FuelCell Energy after fees and reserves are taken out. The capital will support the delivery of five 2.8-megawatt FuelCell Energy Blocks to Gyeonggi Green Energy, a South Korean customer that already operates nearly 60 megawatts of installed capacity.

After that, a second tranche is set to follow in October, pending standard closing conditions. EXIM arranged the deal through its loan guarantee program alongside the Private Export Funding Corporation.

This news builds on prior EXIM support that FuelCell Energy received in 2024 and 2025, so this is not a one-off relationship. It's the third-straight year the agency has backed the company's export business.

FuelCell Energy CFO Michael Bishop noted that the recent approval validates more than just one project. "EXIM's approval validates the strength of this project, our partnership with Gyeonggi Green Energy, FuelCell Energy's business plan, and our ability to deliver distributed utility-scale clean power globally," Bishop said in a company statement. Bishop also added that the non-dilutive capital gives the company flexibility as it scales up manufacturing and chases opportunities tied to AI factories and data centers.

The Bull Case for FCEL Stock

Data centers are running out of power as AI workloads require large amounts of electricity, and the traditional grid cannot connect new projects at the current pace. Interconnection queues can stretch for years, and the delay is among the biggest obstacles to building new AI infrastructure.

FuelCell Energy believes its technology is a solution to that problem. Its fuel cells generate power on-site, without waiting on the grid, and produce direct-current electricity that data centers can use more efficiently than the alternating-current electricity that traditional power plants send out.

The company says its systems also run quietly and produce low air emissions, which helps with permitting in communities that don't want noisy generators nearby.

During the second-quarter earnings call on June 8, CEO Jason Few said that FuelCell's pipeline of submitted proposals had grown to 4 gigawatts, a more than 250% increase from the prior quarter. About 89% of that pipeline now comes from data-center customers.

FuelCell also raised its manufacturing expansion target at its plant in Torrington, Connecticut, moving from a planned 350 megawatts of annual capacity to 500 megawatts, at an estimated cost of $200 million to $275 million.

In fiscal Q2, FuelCell Energy reported revenue of $35.6 million, down 5% year-over-year (YOY) due to fewer module exchanges and lower output at one project. Net loss also widened sharply to $77.6 million, compared with $37.7 million a year earlier. Most of the losses were driven by a one-time, non-cash $42.6 million charge tied to an upgrade to a U.S. Navy submarine base project.

FuelCell reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of $17.1 million in Q2, a 12% YOY improvement. The company ended Q2 with $441 million in cash as it expands manufacturing in line with contracted backlog. FuelCell Energy also remains largely debt-free outside of project-specific financings.

What's Next for FuelCell Energy Stock?

On the Q2 earnings call, management said that FuelCell will need to hit consistent production above 100 megawatts a year to reach positive adjusted EBITDA. However, large infrastructure deals don't move on predictable timelines.

The EXIM backing adds a layer of external validation at a time when the company is trying to convince investors that its AI story is more than a slide deck. Government financing is not common for smaller clean energy manufacturers, and the repeated EXIM support suggests at least one outside party sees real value in the underlying contracts.

Analysts tracking FCEL stock forecast revenue to increase from $158.1 million in fiscal 2025 to $1.1 billion in fiscal 2030. In this period, its free cash outflow is projected to total roughly $500 million, indicating the company will likely need to raise additional funding.

Out of the nine analysts covering FuelCell stock, three recommend a “Strong Buy” rating, four recommend a “Hold,” and two recommend a “Strong Sell” rating. The average FCEL stock price target of $22.86 has already been surpassed by shares, while the Street-high target of $32 suggests potential upside of 18% from current levels.