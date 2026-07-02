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Cotton Falling Back into the Long Weekend

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cotton field ready for harvest by Rob D Wildlife via Adobe Stock
Cotton field ready for harvest by Rob D Wildlife via Adobe Stock

Cotton price action is down 70 to 81 points so far on Thursday Crude oil is down 40 cents/bbl to $68.18. The US dollar index is down $0.586 at $100.570. The market will observe the July 4th Independence Day Holiday on Friday, for a 3-day weekend. Sunday night will be a normal open.

USDA’s Export Sales report showed 49,001 RB of cotton sold for 2025/26 in the week of 6/25. That was a 7-week low, but still 79.22% higher than the same week last year. There was also 44,117 RB in new crop sales in that week, also the lowest in 7 weeks. Shipments were tallied at 218,753 RB, an 18-week low abut still up 18.55% from the same week in 2025.

The Seam reported 334 bales sold on 7/1 at an average price of 68.63 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 25 points on July 1 at 85.55 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on Wednesday with the certified stocks level at 185,034 bales. The Adjusted World Price was back up 151 points last week at 63.88 cents/lb. It will be updated on Thursday.

Jul 26 Cotton  is at 73.28, unch

Dec 26 Cotton  is at 77.03, down 81 points,

Mar 27 Cotton  is at 78.46, down 73 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTV26 75.92 -0.13 -0.17%
Cotton #2
CTN26 73.28s +1.06 +1.47%
Cotton #2
CTZ26 77.03 -0.81 -1.04%
Cotton #2

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