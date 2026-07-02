Cotton Falling Back into the Long Weekend

Cotton price action is down 70 to 81 points so far on Thursday Crude oil is down 40 cents/bbl to $68.18. The US dollar index is down $0.586 at $100.570. The market will observe the July 4th Independence Day Holiday on Friday, for a 3-day weekend. Sunday night will be a normal open.

USDA’s Export Sales report showed 49,001 RB of cotton sold for 2025/26 in the week of 6/25. That was a 7-week low, but still 79.22% higher than the same week last year. There was also 44,117 RB in new crop sales in that week, also the lowest in 7 weeks. Shipments were tallied at 218,753 RB, an 18-week low abut still up 18.55% from the same week in 2025.

The Seam reported 334 bales sold on 7/1 at an average price of 68.63 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 25 points on July 1 at 85.55 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on Wednesday with the certified stocks level at 185,034 bales. The Adjusted World Price was back up 151 points last week at 63.88 cents/lb. It will be updated on Thursday.

Jul 26 Cotton is at 73.28, unch

Dec 26 Cotton is at 77.03, down 81 points,