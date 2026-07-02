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Cattle Falling on Thursday, with Wholesale Beef Weakness

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Simmental cow by kobkik via iStock
Simmental cow by kobkik via iStock

Live cattle futures closed are falling $1.45 to $2 so far on Thursday. There were a few cash sales of $403 dressed in the north this week, with live trade at $255-256. Southern trade has started at $255. Feeder cattle futures are $1.585 to $1.70 lower across the nearbys so far on Thursday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down 41 cents on June 30 to $376.99. The market will observe the July 4th Independence Day Holiday on Friday, for a 3-day weekend.

Export Sales data from USDA showed beef sales for 2026 at 126,062 MT for the week ending on 6/25, a calendar year high. Shipments were tallied at 128,967 MT, which was a 2026 high. There was 111,164 MT in late reporting for sales and shipments.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Thursday morning report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $18.45. Choice boxes were down $3.61 at $387.65, with Select 49 cents lower to $369.20. USDA’s federally inspected cattle slaughter for Wednesday was estimated at 110,000 head, with the weekly total at 324,000 head. That was down steady with the previous week and 34,718 head below the same week last year.

Aug 26 Live Cattle  are at $239.825, down $2.000,

Oct 26 Live Cattle  are at $235.225, down $1.500,

Dec 26 Live Cattle  are at $235.100, down $1.475,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $362.450, down $1.700

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $360.625, down $1.550

Oct 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $357.650, down $1.650


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEZ26 234.625 -1.950 -0.82%
Live Cattle
LEV26 234.625 -2.100 -0.89%
Live Cattle
LEQ26 239.475 -2.350 -0.97%
Live Cattle
GFU26 359.075 -3.100 -0.86%
Feeder Cattle
GFQ26 361.000 -3.150 -0.87%
Feeder Cattle
GFV26 356.150 -3.150 -0.88%
Feeder Cattle

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