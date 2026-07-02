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Shutterstock and Getty Are Calling Off Their Merger. SSTK Stock Is Plummeting.

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Graph down income arrow by The_Creador via Shutterstock
Graph down income arrow by The_Creador via Shutterstock

Shutterstock (SSTK) shares crumbled on July 1 after the NYSE-listed company confirmed its highly anticipated merger with Getty Images (GETY) had collapsed. 

Investors aggressively dumped SSTK after GETY’s management said it is backing out of the planned $3.7 billion transaction. 

The massive single-day wipeout compounds what has already been a brutal year for SSTK shares. At the time of writing, they are down more than 50% versus their year-to-date high. 

www.barchart.com

Why Did the Shutterstock-Getty Merger Collapse?

The agreement derailed primarily because of strict antitrust interventions across the Atlantic. 

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) conditioned its approval for the transaction on Shutterstock divesting its global editorial business, including high-profile brands like Splash and Backgrid.

The watchdog argued that combining SSTK and Getty Images would diminish choice and inflate content prices for British media outlets. 

Unwilling to swallow these heavy structural remedies, GETY’s board voted unanimously to walk away from the deal ahead of the July 6 extended deadline, effectively leaving the merger dead in the water.

Why Are Investors Unloading SSTK Stock Today?

The termination is bearish for SSTK because it strips away the scale Shutterstock needed to survive in a rapidly changing market

Both firms initially shook hands on the merger to consolidate market power and build a defensive moat against the existential threat of generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

But now Shutterstock has been left to combat AI-powered image generation on its own, with much less financial leverage and pricing power. 

In short, without the synergies and vast combined data library, investors fear SSTK faces an uphill battle to protect its core licensing revenue. 

Note that Shutterstock shares have a history of gaining over 3% in July, followed by a 6.64% decline on average in August — a seasonal pattern that signals continued downside ahead. 

What’s the Consensus Rating on Shutterstock Shares?

Heading into July 1, Wall Street had a consensus “Hold” rating on Shutterstock with a mean price target of nearly $27. 

However, much of that reflected merger optimism baked into the models — optimism that will now unwind in the coming days and weeks. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SSTK 9.88 -0.02 -0.20%
Shutterstock Inc
GETY 0.7400 -0.0300 -3.90%
Getty Images Holdings Inc Cl A

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