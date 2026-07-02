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Cotton Slipping Back on Thursday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cotton field with closeup by Trisha Downing via Unsplash
Cotton field with closeup by Trisha Downing via Unsplash

Cotton price action is down 11 to 21 points so far on Thursday morning. Futures were in rally mode late on Wednesday, with contracts up 104 to 106 points in the front months. Crude oil was down $1.41/bbl to $68.09. The US dollar index was up $0.243 at $101.200. 

The market will observe the July 4th Independence Day Holiday on Friday, for a 3-day weekend. Sunday night will be a normal open.

The Cotlook A Index was unchanged on Tuesday at 85.30 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on June 30 with the certified stocks level at 185,034 bales. The Adjusted World Price was back up 151 points last week at 63.88 cents/lb. It will be updated on Thursday.

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 73.28, up 106 points, currently unch

Dec 26 Cotton  closed at 77.84, up 104 points, currently down 11 points

Mar 27 Cotton  closed at 79.19, up 105 points, currently down 19 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTV26 75.94 -0.11 -0.14%
Cotton #2
CTN26 73.28s +1.06 +1.47%
Cotton #2
CTZ26 77.56 -0.28 -0.36%
Cotton #2

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