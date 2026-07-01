Cotton Posting Midday Gains on Wednesday

Cotton field ready for harvest by Rob D Wildlife via Adobe Stock

Cotton futures are showing 22 point gains in the front month July with other nearbys up 90 points at midday. Crude oil was down $1.22/bbl to $65.28. The US dollar index is up $0.183 at $101.140.

The annual June Acreage report showed all cotton acres this spring planted at 9.85 million, which was above the trade ideas of 9.6 million and the March number at 9.64 million acres.

The Cotlook A Index was unchanged on Tuesday at 85.30 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on June 30 with the certified stocks level at 185,034 bales. The Adjusted World Price was back up 151 points last week at 63.88 cents/lb. It will be updated on Thursday.

Jul 26 Cotton is at 72.22, up 22 points,

Dec 26 Cotton is at 77.7, up 90 points,