CRCL Stock in Focus as Circle Faces Increasing Stablecoin Competition

The logo for Circle USDCoin displayed on a smartphone screen by Neirfy via Shutterstock

Circle (CRCL) shares tanked on June 30 following a Bloomberg report that a coalition of more than 140 fintech companies, including Visa (V), Mastercard (MA), Stripe, BlackRock (BLK), Coinbase (COIN), Ripple, and Standard Chartered, is launching a rival stablecoin venture.

Dubbed “Open Standard,” this new initiative will issue a dollar-backed token, Open USD (OUSD). The announcement crashed CRCL’s relative strength index (RSI) into the early 30s, indicating the stock is approaching “oversold” territory. However, shares have since bounced back slightly from their low yesterday.

Circle stock has been a major disappointment for investors since mid-May, currently down more than 50% versus its year-to-date high.

Why Circle Stock Slipped on This Announcement

The Open Standard consortium strikes at the core value proposition that’s enabled Circle’s USDC to dominate enterprise payment infrastructure.

By integrating Open USD directly into the payment rails of institutional heavyweights like Visa, Mastercard, and Stripe upon its launch later this year, the consortium effectively bypasses existing stablecoin networks.

This coordinated native ecosystem integration presents a notable barrier to entry for Circle Internet Group.

With tech gatekeepers like Google and deep-liquidity crypto venues like Coinbase natively routing transactions through Open USD, CRCL shares face structural exclusion from the highest-volume digital payment channels being built for the internet economy.

OUSD May Prove a Major Threat for CRCL Shares

The defining feature of Open USD is its disruptive economic architecture, which stands to break the traditional stablecoin business model.

Unlike Circle, which retains the vast majority of interest revenue generated by billions of dollars in short-term Treasuries backing USDC, Open Standard will distribute nearly all reserve yield back to the firms that adopt and scale the token.

This creates a powerful financial incentive for fintechs and banks to ditch USDC entirely.

Because Circle relies almost exclusively on this reserve interest income for profitability, this new yield-sharing mechanism threatens to drain CRCL’s market share, squeeze its net interest margins, and severely damage its long-term valuation.

What’s the Consensus Rating on Circle Internet Group?

Investors should note, however, that Wall Street remains bullish as ever on Circle Internet Group.

The consensus rating on CRCL stock remains at “Moderate Buy,” with the mean price target of about $141 signaling potential upside of 12% from current levels.