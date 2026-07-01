Hogs Look to Wednesday As Pork Prices Face Weakness

Lean hog futures were 47 to 92 cents higher in the nearbys on Tuesday, with deferred contracts down 32 to 47 cents. Open interest was down 3,363 contracts on the day. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at 97.58 on Tuesday afternoon. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down 14 cents on June 26 at $91.41.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was $2.17 lower in the Tuesday PM report at $95.49. The picnic was the only primal reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday at 479,000 head, with the week to date total at 931,000. That was 11,000 head below the week prior after a revision to Monday of 33,000 head lower and 8,161 head below the same week last year.

Jul 26 Hogs closed at $94.325, up $0.500,

Aug 26 Hogs closed at $98.200, up $0.925

Oct 26 Hogs closed at $82.000, up $0.475,