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Cattle Look to Wednesday Trade, Following Tuesday Losses

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Brown cow in field by TasfotoNL via iStock
Brown cow in field by TasfotoNL via iStock

Live cattle futures were down 57 cents to $1.22 across the board on Tuesday. June futures expired at $258.20. Open interest was down 2,448 contracts on the day. Cash trade has been quiet this week with last week at northern sales of $260 and $258 in the South. Feeder cattle futures were down $2.87 to $3.22 at the close. Open interest suggested new selling interest, up 615 contracts. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down $2.52 on June 29 to $377.40.

The weekly NASS Crop Progress report showed the US pasture rating at 34% gd/ex, up 1% from the week prior. The Brugler500 index was up 5 points to 291.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Tuesday afternoon, with the Chc/Sel spread at $21.48. Choice boxes were up $1.72 at $393.16, with Select $2.50 lower to $371.68. USDA’s federally inspected cattle slaughter for Tuesday was estimated at 110,000 head, with the weekly total at 214,000 head. That was down 2,000 from the previous week on a 3,000 head revision lower to Monday and 24,022 head below the same week last year.

Jun 26 Live Cattle  closed at $258.200, up $0.800,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  closed at $242.425, down $1.150,

Oct 26 Live Cattle  closed at $236.650, down $0.725,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $364.600, down $2.875,

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $362.525, down $3.225,

Oct 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $359.650, down $3.275,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEZ26 237.425s +1.050 +0.44%
Live Cattle
LEV26 237.850 +1.200 +0.51%
Live Cattle
LEQ26 243.250 +0.825 +0.34%
Live Cattle
GFU26 364.475 +1.950 +0.54%
Feeder Cattle
GFQ26 366.475 +1.875 +0.51%
Feeder Cattle
GFV26 361.825 +2.175 +0.60%
Feeder Cattle

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