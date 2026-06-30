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Cattle Extending Losses to Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Brown cow in field by Alexa via Pixabay
Brown cow in field by Alexa via Pixabay

Live cattle futures are trading with 75 cent to $1.30 losses across most contracts on Tuesday. Cash trade was quiet on Monday with last week at northern sales of $260 live and $408-410 dressed, with a few sales at $258 in the South. Feeder cattle futures are down $3.37 to $3.45 at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down 48 cents on June 26 to $379.92.

The weekly NASS Crop Progress report showed the US pasture rating at 34% gd/ex, up 1% from the week prior. The Brugler500 index was up 5 points to 291.

The updated APHIS tally on New World Screwworm cases in the US shows 29 cases as of June 30, with 21 active cases. 

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Tuesday morning, with the Chc/Sel spread at $19.63. Choice boxes were up $3.54 at $394.98, with Select $1.17 higher to $375.35. USDA’s federally inspected cattle slaughter for Monday was estimated at 107,000 head. That was up 1,000 from the previous Monday but 9,911 head below the same Monday last year.

Jun 26 Live Cattle  are at $258.150, up $0.750,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  are at $242.300, down $1.275,

Oct 26 Live Cattle  are at $236.275, down $1.100,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $364.100, down $3.375

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $362.325, down $3.425

Oct 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $359.475, down $3.450


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEV26 236.250 -1.125 -0.47%
Live Cattle
LEQ26 242.125 -1.450 -0.60%
Live Cattle
LEM26 258.200 +0.800 +0.31%
Live Cattle
GFU26 362.475 -3.275 -0.90%
Feeder Cattle
GFQ26 364.450 -3.025 -0.82%
Feeder Cattle
GFV26 359.500 -3.425 -0.94%
Feeder Cattle

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