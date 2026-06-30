SpaceX Just Got a New Catalyst. A Texas Pipeline Plan Could Fuel Its Next Growth Phase.

Heavy Starship in low-Earth orbit by Paopano via Shutterstock

SpaceX (SPCX) has remained at the center of Wall Street's attention since its blockbuster IPO last month. Investors continue to pile into the stock as Cathie Wood adds shares, the company ramps up AI investments, launches a massive debt raise, expands its computing infrastructure, and pursues ambitious growth initiatives beyond its core space business.

The aerospace giant has now unveiled plans to build an eight-mile natural gas pipeline in Texas. The project, known as Starpipe, will supply fuel directly to its Starbase launch facility and support a much higher cadence of Starship launches in the years ahead.

The move signals that SpaceX wants greater control over its supply chain. It also shows Elon Musk is willing to invest beyond aerospace if it helps accelerate the company’s long-term ambitions.

Investors are increasingly viewing the pipeline project as another example of SpaceX building the infrastructure needed to support future growth.

SpaceX's Stock Has Been Volatile Since Its IPO

SpaceX's stock has experienced a wild ride in 2026. Shares surged nearly 67% from their IPO price of $135 to a record high of $225.64 in mid-June. Investors initially rushed into the stock following the company’s blockbuster public debut and enthusiasm surrounding Starlink, artificial intelligence, and Starship.

The rally later cooled. SPCX stock dropped more than 30% from their peak after reports emerged that SpaceX planned a massive debt raise to fund future investments.

Amid this chaos, Valuation remains one of the biggest debates surrounding SpaceX. The company currently trades at roughly 94 times sales. That is dramatically higher than the aerospace and defense sector median, which generally sits below 3 times sales.

SpaceX also commands a valuation of more than 100 times forward revenue estimates, far above most technology and industrial peers.

Investors are clearly paying a premium for future opportunities tied to Starlink, artificial intelligence infrastructure, and Starship. The challenge is that much of that growth is still ahead of the company.

The Texas Pipeline Plan Could Be More Important Than It Looks

The newly proposed Starpipe project may seem like a simple infrastructure investment.

In reality, it could play a key role in SpaceX’s future.

Starship consumes enormous amounts of methane fuel during launches. Today, that fuel is transported by trucks. A dedicated pipeline would streamline operations and help support a much larger launch schedule.

Management believes Starship is critical to expanding the Starlink network, launching future AI-related satellite infrastructure, and eventually supporting lunar and Mars missions.

The pipeline project also highlights a strategy SpaceX has used for years. The company prefers owning critical parts of its supply chain instead of relying on outside providers.

That approach has helped it dominate the commercial launch market.

Strong Revenue Growth Continues Despite Heavy Spending

SpaceX delivered solid top-line growth in the first quarter of 2026. Revenue increased 15% year-over-year (YoY) to $4.69 billion. Starlink remained the largest business segment with revenue of $3.26 billion. The AI segment generated $818 million while launch services contributed $619 million.

Growth came at a cost.

Also, net loss widened to $4.28 billion from $528 million a year earlier as the company aggressively invested in artificial intelligence infrastructure and Starship development. Plus, Capital expenditures more than doubled to $10.1 billion during the quarter.

However, the company managed to end the quarter with $15.9 billion in cash and equivalents, providing ample liquidity to pursue ambitious expansion plans.

Management noted that investments made today are intended to strengthen SpaceX’s long-term competitive position across space, connectivity, and AI markets.

Outside the pipeline project, SpaceX continues expanding its Colossus AI data center platform, has signed major computing agreements with enterprise AI customers, and is rolling out new generations of Starlink satellites.

Those initiatives could become significant revenue drivers over the next several years.

Wall Street Remains Bullish on SPCX Stock

Analysts generally remain constructive on SPCX stock despite concerns about valuation.

Arete Research recently initiated coverage with a “Buy” rating and a Street-high price target of $401. The firm believes Starship and next-generation Starlink satellites could unlock substantial long-term growth.

Several other Wall Street firms have maintained positive ratings, arguing that investors are underestimating the revenue potential of SpaceX’s connectivity and AI businesses.

According to Barchart data, the consensus rating on SPCX currently sits at “Moderate Buy.” The average analyst price target stands at about $204, implying a meaningful upside of 24% from recent trading levels.

Currently, the question on investors' minds is whether SpaceX can successfully turn massive investments like Starship, Starpipe, and AI infrastructure into sustainable profits. If it can, Wall Street believes the company still has significant room to run.