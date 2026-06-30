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Hogs Post Mixed Monay, as Traders Look to Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Pigs on a pig farm by artbyPixel via iStock
Pigs on a pig farm by artbyPixel via iStock

Lean hog futures closed with front months up 70 to 90 cents, as deferreds were down 42 cents to $1.30. Open interest was down a combined 2,562 in the front months. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Monday afternoon. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down 23 cents on June 25 at $91.55.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was $2.29 higher in the Monday AM report at $97.66. The butt was the only primal reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 485,000 head. That was 29,000 head above the Monday prior and 16,686 head above the same Monday last year.

Jul 26 Hogs  closed at $93.825, up $0.900,

Aug 26 Hogs  closed at $97.275, up $0.700

Oct 26 Hogs  closed at $81.525, down $0.425,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEQ26 97.275s unch unch
Lean Hogs
HEN26 93.825s unch unch
Lean Hogs
HEV26 81.525s unch unch
Lean Hogs

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