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Cattle Look to Tuesday Following Monday Losses

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Close up of brown cow in pasture by SaskiaAcht via iStock
Close up of brown cow in pasture by SaskiaAcht via iStock

Live cattle were down a nickel in soon to expire (today) June, with other contracts falling $1.22 to $2.25. Open interest was down 3,489 contracts on Monday. Cash trade was quiet to on Monday with last week at northern sales of $260 live and $408-410 dressed, with a few sales at $258 in the South. Feeder cattle futures were down $1.60 to $2.37 at the close. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down 50 cents on June 26 to $380.39.

The weekly NASS Crop Progress report showed the US pasture rating at 34% gd/ex, up 1% from the week prior. The Brugler500 index was up 5 points to 291.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Monday PM report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $17.26. Choice boxes were up 41 cents at $391.44, with Select $2.60 higher to $374.18. USDA’s federally inspected cattle slaughter for Monday was estimated at 107,000 head. That was up 1,000 from the previous Monday but 9,911 head below the same Monday last year.

Jun 26 Live Cattle  closed at $257.400, down $0.050,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  closed at $243.575, down $2.250,

Oct 26 Live Cattle  closed at $237.375, down $1.825,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $367.475, down $2.375,

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $365.750, down $1.925,

Oct 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $362.925, down $1.675,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEV26 237.375s unch unch
Live Cattle
LEQ26 243.575s unch unch
Live Cattle
LEM26 257.400s unch unch
Live Cattle
GFU26 365.750s unch unch
Feeder Cattle
GFQ26 367.475s unch unch
Feeder Cattle
GFV26 362.925s unch unch
Feeder Cattle

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