Cattle Look to Tuesday Following Monday Losses

Live cattle were down a nickel in soon to expire (today) June, with other contracts falling $1.22 to $2.25. Open interest was down 3,489 contracts on Monday. Cash trade was quiet to on Monday with last week at northern sales of $260 live and $408-410 dressed, with a few sales at $258 in the South. Feeder cattle futures were down $1.60 to $2.37 at the close. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down 50 cents on June 26 to $380.39.

The weekly NASS Crop Progress report showed the US pasture rating at 34% gd/ex, up 1% from the week prior. The Brugler500 index was up 5 points to 291.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Monday PM report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $17.26. Choice boxes were up 41 cents at $391.44, with Select $2.60 higher to $374.18. USDA’s federally inspected cattle slaughter for Monday was estimated at 107,000 head. That was up 1,000 from the previous Monday but 9,911 head below the same Monday last year.

Jun 26 Live Cattle closed at $257.400, down $0.050,

Aug 26 Live Cattle closed at $243.575, down $2.250,

Oct 26 Live Cattle closed at $237.375, down $1.825,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $367.475, down $2.375,

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $365.750, down $1.925,

Oct 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $362.925, down $1.675,