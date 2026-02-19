Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Cotton Posting Thursday AM Gains

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Cotton field by Jim Black via Pixabay
Cotton field by Jim Black via Pixabay

Cotton prices are 15 to 25 points higher so far. Futures closed the Wednesday session with contracts 3 to 12 points higher. Crude oil futures were up $2.74 per barrel on the day at $65.07. The US dollar index was up $0.570 to $97.630. 

USDA’s Ag Outlook Forum showed the office of the Chief Economist’s initial balance sheet this morning, with cotton acreage pegged at 9.4 million acres to be planted this spring. Production is seen at 13.650 million bales.

The Seam showed sales of 8,501 bales sold on 2/17, averaging 58.11 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was steady again on Tuesday at 73.85 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up another 4,496 bales on February 17, with the certified stocks level at 110,014 bales. The Adjusted World Price was trimmed to 49.39 cents/lb last week. It is good through Thursday.

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 61.55, up 3 points, currently up 21 points

May 26 Cotton  closed at 63.76, up 12 points, currently up 24 points

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 65.47, up 10 points, currently up 18 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTK26 64.01 +0.25 +0.39%
Cotton #2
CTH26 61.75 +0.20 +0.32%
Cotton #2
CTZ24 71.40s -0.99 -1.37%
Cotton #2

Most Popular News

Dividends by Designer491 via iStock 1
Earn While You Sleep: 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 2
SoftBank Just Sold $3.6 Billion Worth of Nvidia Stock. Should You Ditch NVDA Too?
2d illustration of Cloud computing by Blackboard via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Fall as AI Concerns Dampen Market Sentiment
AI microchip by DesignKingBD360 via Shutterstock 4
As Tesla Gains U.S. Market Share, Should You Buy TSLA Stock?
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Set to Open Lower as AI Jitters Linger, Fed Minutes and U.S. Economic Data Awaited
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot