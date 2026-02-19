Cotton Posting Thursday AM Gains

Cotton prices are 15 to 25 points higher so far. Futures closed the Wednesday session with contracts 3 to 12 points higher. Crude oil futures were up $2.74 per barrel on the day at $65.07. The US dollar index was up $0.570 to $97.630.

USDA’s Ag Outlook Forum showed the office of the Chief Economist’s initial balance sheet this morning, with cotton acreage pegged at 9.4 million acres to be planted this spring. Production is seen at 13.650 million bales.

The Seam showed sales of 8,501 bales sold on 2/17, averaging 58.11 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was steady again on Tuesday at 73.85 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up another 4,496 bales on February 17, with the certified stocks level at 110,014 bales. The Adjusted World Price was trimmed to 49.39 cents/lb last week. It is good through Thursday.

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 61.55, up 3 points, currently up 21 points

May 26 Cotton closed at 63.76, up 12 points, currently up 24 points

Jul 26 Cotton closed at 65.47, up 10 points, currently up 18 points